Atlanta Hawks Provide Important Injury Update For A Key Rookie
Atlanta Hawks rookie Nikola Đurišić suffered a foot injury during the second game of NBA Summer League and remained out for the remainder of the Hawks games. Today, the Hawks provided an important update on his injury:
"Atlanta Hawks second-round draft acquisition NikolaĐurišić, who sustained a left foot fracture during a summer league game on July 14, underwent surgery on Monday to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C.An update on his status will be provided in November."
This is an important update and it sounds like Đurišić might miss training camp. He flashed his passing ability and shot creating, but struggled shooting from the field during his brief time this summer. He has not signed with the Hawks and whether he is actually on the roster this season is still up in the air, whether that be a standard contract or a two-way contract. Atlanta has one more two-way contract spot open after signing second year player Seth Lundy and Summer League star Keaton Wallace to two-way contracts.
Our own Rohan Raman had a great breakdown of Đurišić before Summer League began:
"After averaging 14.4 points. 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game on 45/33/74 splits last season, the Hawks took Durisic in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Their selection of Durisic indicates they believe they can develop him into a playmaking wing who can put pressure on the rim. His ability to drive and slash through a defense should translate well to Summer League while his passing ability is really interesting. It is not fully developed, but he can make some impressive passes while driving to the basket. The loss of Bufkin means that the team is short a ball-handler and distributor, giving Durisic the chance to show how much upside he has as a passer. I think his shot still needs some work, but he could land on the roster with a strong showing in Las Vegas."