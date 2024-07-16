Three Hawks Who Have Seen Their Stock Go Up in NBA Summer League
Although the Hawks are still searching for their first win of Summer League, multiple players on the roster have stood out through the two games in Las Vegas. While players rarely take the leap from Summer League production into starting minutes within a year, it is not uncommon for them to go from Summer League standout to rotation player. In particular, three players on Atlanta's roster have used their minutes against Washington and San Antonio to make a compelling case for an increased role next season.
Honorable Mention: Keaton Wallace
Even though Wallace has certainly raised his stock during Vegas Summer League, he is an honorable mention on this list because he already received a two-way contract after his fantastic game against the Wizards. It's clear that the Hawks consider him to be worthy of an increased role and it feels redundant to include him again on this list. However, he still deserves to be recognized for his production. He had a quieter game against the Spurs, but Wallace was a defensive force for the Hawks against Washington. I was especially impressed by how he played on-ball, but he showed great awareness as a weak-side defender too. In his 23 minutes of action, he put up 10 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 stocks. He showed off a fairly reliable jumper, even if his shot didn't fall from three-point range (1 for 4).
Even against San Antonio, I thought he was still a functional playmaker despite the shot not falling. He dished out 3 assists - albeit with two turnovers - and continued to play solid defense. There are signs of a 3&D wing in his game and it'll be exciting to see how he continues to develop.
EJ Liddell
Liddell did the opposite of Wallace - he followed up a quiet game against Washington with a fantastic one against the Spurs. He dropped 22 points on 43% shooting from the field and an game-high 10 free throw attempts, as well as two threes. Liddell used every bit of his 6'6, 240-pound frame to bully defenders. After his recovery from an ACL injury that wiped out his rookie year, it looks like Liddell is getting back to the player that he was at Ohio State.
Saddiq Bey gave the Hawks good minutes last year and Liddell could certainly step into that role next season. Between Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews, the Hawks actually have a fairly solid collection of wing talent. However, the physicality that Liddell would bring isn't readily replicated in a backup role. It also helps that he's a credible three-point shooter. If he can continue some of this production against Los Angeles, he will be a very strong candidate for a two-way deal. At the very least, it would make sense to give him a heavy workload in College Park as he continues to develop.
Rob Baker II
At a time when the Hawks are seemingly flush with centers, it does not seem like Baker is in line for a bigger role. Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Larry Nance Jr and Cody Zeller are all on the roster. That being said, Nance is really more of a forward at this stage of his career. Add that to the fact Capela could be moved before the season starts and the prospect of Baker being on the roster doesn't seem far-fetched.
It should be noted that Summer League is a tough context to evaluate big men in. Because the focus is often on guards and wings who have the ball in their hands more, centers often get limited opportunities to show what they can do. Still, he's gotten the starting nod in both games and played well in both. His game against the Spurs was more impressive - he scored 13 points to go with six rebounds and four steals. He can stretch the floor a little bit, connecting from three-point range in both of the games, and finishes well. I'm interested to see how he fares in the matchup against Colin Castleton in the Lakers game on Wednesday.
Dylan Windler
Although he is an older player, Dylan Windler has been one of the Hawks' most consistent players in Summer League thus far. He's the team's best three-pointer shooter, going 6 of 15 from beyond the arc across his two games. His shooting from two-point range has not been as impressive, but he's remained active in the offense as a playmaker and offensive rebounder. I especially like how he continually crashes the glass - he's led the team in rebounds in both games.
Windler has battled injuries throughout his career, but finally appears to be fully healthy. He started to come on at the end of last season, giving the Hawks some good minutes in the six games he played. He's not afraid to shoot from deep, has a solid handle and fights for rebounds - Atlanta could certainly use a player like that. Although he cannot be brought back on a two-way contract, he's done enough to make a strong case for a veteran minimum contract.
It's worth nothing that while Zaccharie Risacher has played well, I do not think he's necessarily raised his stock. His performance so far suggests that he is perfectly capable of operating as an off-ball 3&D wing, which is likely what he'll be asked to do. However, inconsistencies with his shot have made his Summer League performance solid rather than exceptional.