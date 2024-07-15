Atlanta Hawks Provide Important Injury Update on Second-Round Pick Nikola Đurišić
The Atlanta Hawks lost to the San Antonio Spurs in last night's Summer League game, but they also lost second-round pick Nikola Đurišić to a foot injury. Đurišić was seen in a walking boot on the bench towards the end of the game and today, the Atlanta Hawks officially provided an update on his injury:
"Guard/Forward Nikola Đurišić sustained a left foot injury during Sunday’s Las Vegas Summer League game vs. San Antonio. An X-ray taken at The Thomas & Mack Center revealed a left foot fracture. Further medical updates will be provided as appropriate."
This does not sound like great news, but no timeline was provided for him. What happens with Đurišić is going to be interesting. There has not been a confirmation on what the Hawks plan to do with him. Will he get a roster spot, stashed over in Europe, or be on a two-way contract? This injury complicates that and it is going to be something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. Đurišić flashed his high-level passing ability in the few minutes that he got in Summer League and remains an intriguing player for the Hawks going forward.
This is the second big injury for the Hawks over the past couple of weeks. Before Summer League tipped off in Vegas, second year guard Kobe Bufkin was injured.
"Guard Kobe Bufkin injured his right shoulder during Tuesday evening’s summer league practice. An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed findings consistent with a right shoulder subluxation. He will not play in the Las Vegas Summer League and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp."
The Hawks are going to be back on the court on Wednesday night and will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James. Last night, Keaton Wallace took over for Đurišić at point guard and I would not be surprised if he starts in tomorrow's game vs the Lakers.