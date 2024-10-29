Atlanta Hawks Provide Massive Injury Updates To Four Key Players
It is only four games into the new NBA season, but the Atlanta Hawks are already one of the most banged up teams. The Hawks were without five key players in last night's loss to Washington and Atlanta provided injury updates on four of those players today.
Per the Hawks:
"Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent a non-surgical procedure yesterday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Guard Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) has begun treatment and rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Guard Dyson Daniels sustained a right hip flexor strain during last night’s game vs. Washington. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game at Washington and will continue to receive treatment. His status is day-to-day.
Forward Vit Krejci sustained a right adductor strain during last night’s game vs. Washington. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate."
It is important to note that re-evaluated does not mean return.
There is no other way to put this, but this is a disaster for the Hawks. The good feeling around a 2-0 start seems to have gone away in a mere 24 hours since the loss to the Wizards and now this news.
Bogdanovic is the third best player on the Hawks when healthy and his presence is going to be missed the most. He is one of the best bench players in the league when healthy and the Hawks don't have a replacement for him.
Bufkin was going to be the Hawks's backup point guard this season, but continues to have problems with injuries and won't be ready for at least another four weeks. In his absence, Krejci has been the backup point guard to Young, but he was injured last night.
Daniels being out tomorrow hurts, but at least his injury does not seem like something long term. He has been a huge piece of their team so far and can't afford to lose him long term.
The Hawks are facing quite a bit of adversity so early in the season and it is fair to say that how they do in this stretch could determine where they end up at the end of the year. This is yet another season where injuries are a big part of the equation and Quin Snyder and the rest of the organization have to find a way through the next month.