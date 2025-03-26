Atlanta Hawks Provide New Update On Injured Center Larry Nance Jr
Atlanta Hawks center Larry Nance Jr has not played in a game since a right medial femoral condyle fracture on Feb. 10 at Orlando and was slated to be re-evaluated in six weeks. The six week mark was today and the Hawks provided this update on Nance:
"Forward Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture on Feb. 10 at Orlando) is continuing to progress through his rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated following the regular season and an update on his status will be provided at that time."
This comes after the Hawks provided this update on Clint Capela:
"Following an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Mar. 17, center Clint Capela has been diagnosed with a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. Capela will undergo rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately three to four weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate."
For the rest of the regular season, the Hawks are going to have to rely on Dominick Barlow to handle the backup center duties. Onyeka Okongwu has played really well as the starter, but the Hawks defense in particular has suffered when Okongwu has not been on the court. Barlow only played nine minutes last night in the Hawks loss to the Rockets and had a hard time dealing with their size. It has not been all bad for Barlow, who has flashed and even had a double-double on Sunday aginst the 76ers.
This will be something to monitor for the rest of the season for Atlanta, which is in the midst of a close playoff race with the other teams in the Eastern Conference play-in race. Atlanta is a half game ahead of Orlando for the No. 7 spot and four games ahead of Miami, which is in 10th.
