Atlanta Hawks Receive Updated Win-Loss Record Projection As NBA Season Nears Its Midpoint
While most consider the NBA's All-Star Break the mid-point of the NBA season, that is not the case. We are nearing the halfway point of the season and for the Atlanta Hawks, they are 19-18 37 games into the season. Depending on your projection for this team coming into the year, they are either outperforming expectations or slightly overperforming. Atlanta has gotten big wins over Boston on the road, two wins over Cleveland (who only has four losses total), the Knicks, the Lakers, Milwaukee, and more.
They have seen huge leaps in production from Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, as well as the best season of De'Andre Hunter's career. At times, the Hawks look like a playoff team that could even land in the top four of the Eastern Conference, but they have not found consistency yet, as proven by their 19-18 record. Given all of this, what will the Hawks record be at the end of the year? Bleacher Report's Dan Favale gave his thoughts and thinks the Hawks are in line to finish right at .500:
Previous Prediction: 34-48
Current Record: 19-18
"Kudos to the Atlanta Hawks for their undying commitment to playing exactly .500 basketball. Their devotion is so strong that they follow extended winning streaks with almost equally extended losing streaks just to keep at it.
In all seriousness, this Hawks team is more scrappy than initially advertised. Jalen Johnson is giving Trae Young a legitimate co-star, and while the defense wax and wanes, it continues to hit another aggressive gear for protracted pockets.
Noticeably outperforming the 41-41 projection is on the table. Failing a trade*, though, it will require steadier shot-making from Young and better availability and play from Bogdan Bogdanović.
(*This team would be a fun Jimmy Butler destination. Do not @ me.)"
The Hawks are prioritizing the development of their young core this season and I think 41 wins would be acceptable. Right now, the Hawks need to get Jalen Johnson healthy, because they are far worse without him on the floor. Johnson has been performing at an All-Star type level this season and the Hawks don't have a way to replace his size, rebouding, and versatility when he is out. One way the Hawks could bolster their win-loss projection by finding a backup for both Trae Young and Johnson.
The Atlanta Hawks came into Utah last night on a three-game losing streak and were without their emerging star Jalen Johnson for the third time in the last four games, but the Hawks still had the best player on the floor with Trae Young and he made the difference tonight. Young capped a 24-point, 20-assist game by hitting the game-winning shot from halfcourt just seconds after Utah guard Collin Sexton tied the game with a three-pointer of his own. The Hawks needed a win tonight on the road vs one of the NBA's worst teams (who were missing three key players) and Young delivered it for them, even if it was not in the fashion that was expected.
The Hawks had seven players in double-figures vs Utah, including Young. Zaccharie Risacher (14), Vit Krejci (13), Clint Capela (18), Dyson Daniels (16), Bogdan Bogdanovic (11), and De'Andre Hunter) all got in double figures and picked up the scoring with Johnson out. Capela, Hunter, and Daniels especially had effective games for the Hawks. Capela shot 9-11 from the field and did a great job of finishing around the rim, not to mention three blocked shots. The Hawks finished the game shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three.
Utah got a great performance from star forward Lauri Markkanen and it nearly got them the win. Markkanen scored 35 points on 8-15 shooting from three-point range, but he did miss his last three attempts in the fourth quarter. Sexton scored 24 points for the Jazz and it was also a nice night for Walker Kessler, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. The Jazz had won two straight coming into the game, but the absences of John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George were too much to overcome.
While Utah might be one of the worst teams in the league, this is a big win for the Hawks. They don't play particularly well without Johnson, but managed to steal the win anyway. They wrap up their long road trip with a Thursday night game vs Phoenix, who lost to Charlotte on Tuesday.
