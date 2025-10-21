Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report For Opening Night Game vs Toronto
Hawks basketball is almost back.
Atlanta opens up their season tomorrow with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors and it is going to be the start of a potentially exciting season for the Hawks. After a big offseason and with the return of emerging star Jalen Johnson, the Hawks are hoping to make a charge up the standings and challenge for the Eastern Conference crown.
Ahead of tomorrow's game with the Raptors, the Hawks have released their first injury report of the season.
Injury Report
The Hawks injury report is exactly how you want it to look on opening night. There are no injuries to report and the entire roster is going to be healthy entering this game tomorrow night.
The Raptors will be without rookie Colin Murray-Boyles and second year guard Jakobe Walter tomorrow night.
Toronto is one of the most interesting teams in the Eastern Conference. They of course return Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and RJ Barrett, but will be boosted by the return of point guard Immanuel Quickly and the debut of Brandon Ingram.
Quickley spent most of last season injured and Ingram did not play for the Raptors after being traded from New Orleans. It is a talented starting lineup, but one with plenty of questions.
What is without question is that the Hawks made a great deal yesterday when they extended guard Dyson Daniels for four years.
Daniels appeared in 76 games (all starts) in his first season with the Hawks, averaging career highs of 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.01 steals, 0.72 blocks, .493 FG%, and .340 3FG%, in a career-best 33.8 minutes per game. He became just the fifth player since 1973-74 to average at least 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in a single season, joining Magic Johnson (1980-81), Michael Jordan (1987-88), Michael Ray Richardson (2x), and Alvin Robertson (4x).
The Bendigo, Australia, native became the first player in the NBA to tally 200+ steals (229) and 50+ blocks (55) in a single season since Scottie Pippen in 1994-95, and just the seventh player in the NBA to do so since 1973-74, joining Hall-of-Famers Clyde Drexler (3x), Michael Jordan (6x), Hakeem Olajuwon, and Pippen (3x), as well as Ron Harper (1986-87) and Alvin Robertson (1987-88). The 22-year-old owned a league-best 284 total stocks this past season (steals + blocks), becoming the first guard to lead the league in total stocks since Michael Jordan in 1987-88, a season in which Jordan was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Offensively, Daniels scored 10-or-more points in 60 of his 76 games played, the most such games in a single season in his career (previously 13, 2023-24), and 20-or-more points in 12 outings. Prior to the 2024-25 season, Daniels’ career high for points in a single game was 17 (Nov. 12, 2023, vs. Dallas). He recorded nine of his 10 career double-doubles this past season, with five double-doubles coming after the All-Star break.
Entering his fourth NBA season, and second in Atlanta, the 6-7 guard has appeared in 196 games (103 starts), averaging 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 25.4 minutes (.472 FG%, .327 3FG%). Daniels was acquired by the Hawks from the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6, 2024.