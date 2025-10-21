Atlanta Hawks Roundtable: Making Our Picks For This Year's MVP, Breakout Player, And Much More
The 2025-2026 season for the Atlanta Hawks is one day away.
Tomorrow night, the Hawks will open up the new NBA season with a home game against the Toronto Raptors. This is the most anticipated Hawks season since the franchise made the conference finals in 2021 and it is finally time to see if they can meet those expectations.
With the season on its way tomorrow, the team here at Atlanta Hawks On SI made their picks for who will be the Hawks MVP, breakout player, and much more.
MVP
Jackson Caudell (Publisher)- Trae Young has been the Hawks' best player for some time now, but I think that is about to change, and that is not a bad thing for the Hawks or have nothing to do with Young's play on the court. Jalen Johnson looked like a potential All-Star last season before his injury, and I think he is not only going to pick up where he left off but also improve on it. I think Johnson is going to have a big season and will be the Hawks' MVP this season.
Kahlil McCuller (writer)- Trae Young
Rohan Raman (editor)- Jalen Johnson
Breakout Player
Jackson Caudell- It is hard to pick a breakout player on the Hawks since everyone is a pretty well known commodity, but I am going to go with last year's No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher had a great end to the season a year ago and looked encouraging in the preseason. Risacher's shooting came along nicely last season and I am looking for him to grow in all phases of the game this season and becoming more than just decent role player in the offense.
Kahlil McCuller- Jalen Johnson
Rohan Raman- Mouhamed Gueye
Most Impactful Addition
Jackson Caudell- This will be the pick for most, but I think it is Kristaps Porzingis. He is going to give the Hawks the type of threat they have lacked at both ends from the center position when he is healthy. He will provide range on offense as well as being an elite pick-and-roll option with Trae Young. His interior defense will be huge and help the Hawks finish with their best defense of the Quin Snyder era.
Kahlil McCuller- Kristaps Porzingis
Rohan Raman- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Bold Prediction
Jackson Caudell- Not only is Jalen Johnson going to be the Hawks best player this season, but he is going to be on an All-NBA team. Johnson has been ascending for the Hawks over the past couple of seasons and he is going to take a major leap this season.
Kahlil McCuller- Jalen Johnson makes the All-Star team
Rohan Raman- Hawks finish as a top ten defense
Record and Standings Prediction
Jackson Caudell- I think the Hawks are going to exceed their projected win total this season and finish with 51 wins, which will be good for third in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta will be behind the Cavs and the Knicks and will face the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, where they will win their first playoff series since their conference finals run in 2021.
Kahlil McCuller- 50-32, 3rd place in the East
Rohan Raman- 47-35