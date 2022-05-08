2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Kevin Huerter

After being a key piece of a magical postseason run, Kevin Huerter was rewarded with a four-year, $65 million contract extension at the 11th hour back in October. At Media Day, Huerter said he wanted to shoot 40% from three in the 2021-22 season.

The magic was gone at the beginning of the season as Huerter got off to a dreadful start. He was coming off the bench and was losing touches to Cam Reddish. Through six games, Huerter averaged 4.83 points on 28.5% from the field and 15% from behind the arc.

His struggles came to a head in the seventh game of the season when he was scratched from the lineup during warmups. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said it was due to fatigue. Props to McMillan because the move worked. Huerter snapped out of the slump and returned to form.

While Huerter did not make a huge leap in his fourth season, he improved under less-than-ideal circumstances. 'Red Velvet' averaged 12.1 points per game and shot a career-high 38.9% from three and 57% true shooting percentage. Huerter will never be Klay Thompson, but he's a lethal catch-and-shoot player who is on an extremely team-friendly contract.