Atlanta Hawks Updated Injury Report for Tonight's Game vs Oklahoma City
After a terrible opening game vs Toronto, the Hawks were able to get back on track last night with a tough road win against the Orlanod Magic. It was not always pretty, but Atlanta managed to get a win without two of their starters (Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis) and overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit.
Now the Hawks get to face the defending champs.
Oklahoma City makes their one and only trip to Atlanta and they have begun their season with a pair of double overtime victories. They are not going to be at full strength, but this is going to be a test for the Hawks regardless.
The Hawks may not be at full strength either. The latest injury report for tonight's game is out and the Hawks are going to be without Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain) while Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (Flu-like symptoms) are going to be questionable.
With Risacher out, expect Nickeil Alexander-Walker to get the start again. If Porzingis is out, Mouhamed Gueye, who was huge in last night's win, should still see playing time and if Johnson is out, he may even draw the start tonight vs the Thunder. Keep an eye on their status for tonight's game.
Who wins?
Our own Rohan Raman gave his keys to victory for the Hawks tonight against OKC:
"It's no secret that OKC is coming into this game battered. The losses of Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe aren't ideal while Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace are going to be questionable for tonight. That's a lot of roster talent and the Hawks are coming into this game relatively healthy. Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis might miss tonight, but the rest of the starting lineup is intact and their replacements (NAW and Onyeka) have played well. It's possible the injuries might be too much to overcome for OKC, especially after playing two straight double OT games.
OKC's shooting is also something to monitor. They've been the worst shooting team from deep in the NBA thus far and they've struggled to find multiple consistent scoring options outside of SGA. If there's anything positive that can be said about the Hawks' offense this season, they've been able to run the offense through multiple different players. It's not all on Trae Young to create every night and while the early results haven't been promising, Atlanta has also been subject to terrible shooting luck. The fourth quarter was fairly normal and they stormed back to win against the Magic. There's reason to believe the positive regression in their shooting might be enough to counter OKC's cold streak.
The Hawks also have a legitimate defensive answer for SGA. While he still dominated against the Rockets and Pacers, who both have good guard defenders in Amen Thompson and Andrew Nembhard respectively, Dyson Daniels and NAW are a pretty intimidating pairing in their own right. Daniels hasn't fallen off whatsoever from his All-Defense First Team form and despite a questionable whistle, he did great on his matchups against Orlando. Mo Gueye has also been a defensive ace up the Hawks' sleeve thus far and he had a great game against a Orlando lineup with plenty of length. Despite his size, he can chase SGA on the perimeter, even if he does have to be careful about fouling. Head coach Quin Snyder needs to keep one or both of them on the floor at all times because they'll have no chance in this game if they aren't able to make SGA work for his points."