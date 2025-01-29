Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:



Trae Young (right hamstring tightness): Probable



Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team): Out

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out

Clint Capela (back spasms): Out

Jalen Johnson (torn labrum, left shoulder): Out…