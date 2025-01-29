Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are on a six game losing streak, but are hoping to snap it tomorrow night in Cleveland against the top team in the Eastern Conference. Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right hamstring tightness) is probable while Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team) and Clint Capela (back spasms) are both out. Capela missed last night's loss vs Houston, while this is Bogdanovic's third consecutive missed game.
It was reported earlier this morning, but the Atlanta Hawks made it official this afternoon that Jalen Johnson was going to miss the rest of the season.
"Forward Jalen Johnson, who left Atlanta’s Jan. 23 game vs. Toronto after sustaining a left shoulder dislocation, has been diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He is scheduled to undergo surgery next week at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond. Johnson will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the 2025-26 season."
This is devestating news for the Hawks, there is no other way to say. Johnson was having an All-Star caliber season, averaging 18.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG on 50% shooting from the field and 31.2% from three. He is one of the best young players in the NBA and the Hawks have not performed well without him. This season, the Hawks have a 4-7 record without Johnson and when you watch the Hawks play without him, it is very clear that they don't have a real replacement for him.
So what now for the Hawks? This was a season that was always going to be about the future for them and with this injury, it will be interesting to see how they go about that. One thing to watch will be if Mouhamed Gueye becomes a part of the regular rotation. Gueye has played in the last two games, including getting his first career NBA start last night. Gueye is in his second season as a pro and I think it is possible that the Hawks look to him to see what he can bring to the table.
