Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Starting Lineups
The Hawks and the Rockets are about to tip off their game in Atlanta and both teams just revealed their starting lineup for tonight's matchup.
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Mouhamed Gueye
F - Vit Krejci
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Rockets
G- Fred VanVleet
G- Jalen Green
F- Amen Thompson
F- Dillon Brooks
C- Alperen Sengun
Houston has been one of the surprises of the NBA this season. While some thought the Rockets could build off of their momentum from the end of last season, when they nearly made the play-in tournament, but climbing to the top of the Western Conference was unexpected. It does not seem like a fluke either. The Rockets have an elite defense and one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. It would be helpful for the Hawks if they could have most of their team available for this game. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, with the Rockets having beaten the Celtics in Boston last night
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 25th in turnovers, and 8th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 19th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 25th in field goal percentage allowed, 25th in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Houston ranks 13th in PPG, 23rd in FG%, 21st in 3PA, 20th in three-point percentage, 5th in FTA, 1st in rebounding, and 9th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Rockets are 8th in points per 100 possessions, 26th in effective field goal percentage, 7th in turnover percentage, 1st in offensive rebounding percentage, and 19th in free throw rate.
Defensively, Houston is one of the top teams in the NBA. They rank 5th in PPG allowed, 6th in FG% allowed, 2nd in 3PA allowed, and 19th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Houston is 4th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 5th in effective field goal percentage.