Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: How to Watch Tonight's Preseason Game + Betting Odds
Hawks basketball is back everyone.
Atlanta opens up the preseason tonight vs the Indiana Pacers and the Hawks are going to look much different than the last time that we saw them. Since their loss to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Atlanta has traded Dejounte Murray and brought in new players such as Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, and Larry Nance to help their team. It is the first chance to see these new players and how they all fit together, even if it is just a preseason game.
What is head coach Quin Snyder looking to for from his team tonight? He talked about it earlier this week:
"As you said, it's one data point, you know, I think more than anything, you know, I want us to, I want to see us execute on the defensive end with the same focus that we want to execute on the offensive end and really understand, you know, the connectivity between what we do on offense and really understand, you know, the connectivity between what we do on offense and how it impacts our defense. You know, something as simple as a guard drives to the basket and lays the ball in, suddenly we have an unbalanced floor. The other thing, the overlay on that, in my mind, is just our communication. And that's something that I think is a challenge, generally, to get guys to get out of themselves. Part of it is knowing what to say. So I would say that relationship on both sides of the ball and how communication really affects your level."
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Where to Watch: Bally Sports Southeast
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks will be underdogs at hometonight, as they are currently 1.5 point underdogs according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 227.5.