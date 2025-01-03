Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Hawks continue their road trip tomorrow night when they face the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta is looking to sweep the season series against L.A. Ahead of the game tomorrow night, the Hawks have released their injury reports.
Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic are questionable with a right hand contusion, right shouider soreness and a lower leg contusion respectively. Nance has been officially ruled out after undergoing hand surgery today while there has been no change in Bufkin/Zeller's status. All three of Young, Johnson and Bogdanovic would be critical pieces to have against the Lakers. Obviously, Young is incredibly important to the Hawks mounting a good offense against LA, but Johnson's defense and Bogdanovic's shooting are also critical pieces of the Hawks' formula for success.
This report will be updated when the Lakers publish their injury report as well.
It was a tough night last night for the Hawks, who were without Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic, and they were defeated soundly by the Denver Nuggets.
This game turned from a fun offensive shootout in the first half into a Denver beatdown in the third quarter. Denver outscored the Hawks 41-24 in the third and the Hawks offense slowed to a halt while the defense could not stop the Nuggets. Without Johnson, the Hawks were down one of their best defenders around the rim and one of their top rebounders, which are two keys whenever you are facing Denver. Without him, the Hawks could not stop the Nuggets offense around the rim.
Trae Young finished as the Hawks's leading scorer with 30 points and nine assists and was one of the lone bright spots from the game. Vit Krejci (14 points) and De'Andre Hunter (20 points) had solid nights for the Hawks off the bench and Atlanta ended the game shooting 45% from the floor and 35% from three.
The Nuggets were unstoppable for most of the night vs the Hawks. They shot 56% from the floor and 40% from three and in only 29 minutes of game action, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists. All five starters for the Nuggets reached double-digits and it was an especially good night for Michael Porter Jr, who went 5-9 from three and scored 21 points.