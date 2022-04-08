If you count preseason, the Hawks have played the Heat five times this year. Familiarity breeds contempt, and so do embarrassments. Not only have the Heat won all but one of the contests, but they have handed the Hawks some of their worst moments of the season.

Most notably, the 115-91 beatdown in State Farm Arena where the Atlanta crowd started chanting for the Heat. Since that time, the Hawks have gone from six games below .500 to four games over .500.

Last night, the Heat secured the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They have earned the luxury of resting their starters if they so chose while the Hawks continue to jockey for Play-In Tournament positioning. Regardless of what happens tonight, these two teams might meet again later down the road.