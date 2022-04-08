Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Day Preview

The Heat (52-28) host the Hawks (42-48).

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks at Heat Preview

Scouting Report

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) passes against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

If you count preseason, the Hawks have played the Heat five times this year. Familiarity breeds contempt, and so do embarrassments. Not only have the Heat won all but one of the contests, but they have handed the Hawks some of their worst moments of the season. 

Most notably,  the 115-91 beatdown in State Farm Arena where the Atlanta crowd started chanting for the Heat. Since that time, the Hawks have gone from six games below .500 to four games over .500.

Last night, the Heat secured the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They have earned the luxury of resting their starters if they so chose while the Hawks continue to jockey for Play-In Tournament positioning. Regardless of what happens tonight, these two teams might meet again later down the road.

Injury Report

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts to referee Leon Wood (40) after being called for a foul during the second half against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.

The Heat injury report lists Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (hip), Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe), and Omer Yurtseven (non-Covid illness) as questionable.

The Hawks injury report lists Lou Williams (low back discomfort) as questionable. In addition, John Collins (finger/foot sprains) is out. The good news is that Collins continues to progress in rehab and has not yet been ruled out for the season.

Odds

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles the ball around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter of the game at FTX Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 1.5-point favorites and the over/under is at 228.5 points. There is heavy speculation that the Heat could rest some of their players after clinching the 1-seed last night. But #HeatCulture usually doesn't partake in those sorts of practices. 

Television, Streaming

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts with guard Trae Young (11) after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on April 8, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fight for the ball on the court during the second half at State Farm Arena.
