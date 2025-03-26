Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Official Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks had their three game winning streak snapped last night against the Houston Rockets and they will now head to Miami for their final game of the year against the Heat. If the Hawks can beat Miami, they will win the season series 3-1, which would be pivotal given the current Eastern Conference Standings. The Hawks are currently in 7th place in the standings, four games ahead of the Heat, who are in 10th. With a win, the Hawks would take a huge step towards finishing in front of the Heat.
Ahead of the game tomorrow night, the Hawks released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Larry Nance, Kobe Bufking, and Keaton Wallace are out.
Three-point shooting was not the only reason the Hawks lost the game last night to Houston, but I would argue that it is the main one. Atlanta was 11-39 from three (28%) in last night's game, and the Rockets' zone defense caused plenty of problems for Atlanta's offense. If you are playing a team that is playing a heavy zone like that, you have to shoot the ball well, and the Hawks did not. Atlanta went 6-12 from three in the fourth quarter, which should show you how poor the Hawks shot the ball through the first three quarters. Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye, Caris LeVert, Dominick Barlow, and Garrison Matthews combined to shoot 2-20
Right now, the Hawks are missing Clint Capela and Larry Nance and are having to rely on Dominick Barlow to fill in for Onyeka Okongwu. Barlow has had really good moments, such as Sunday against the 76ers, but it was a rough nine-minute stint for him last night vs Houston. Barlow was -11 last night, scoring only two points and grabbing three rebounds. He was ineffective in the matchup against Houston's big men last night, and it resulted in Okongwu playing over 38 minutes last night.
As a part of the dreadful first half for the Hawks, the Rockets beat them up on the glass and scored 20 second-chance points in the first half. While the Rockets scored zero second-chance points in the second half, the numbers in the first half helped the Rockets get the win.
Additional Links
Atlanta Hawks Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short vs Houston, Snapping Their Three Game Winning Streak
Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard Says That Dyson Daniels Should Be The DPOY Over Warriors' Draymond Green
Three Big Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks 121-114 Loss to the Rockets