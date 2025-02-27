Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are about to tipoff their game tonight and both teams just announced their starting lineups.
Hawks
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Mouhamed Gueye
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Heat
G - Davion Mitchell
G - Tyler Herro
F - Andrew Wiggins
F - Bam Adebayo
C -Kel'el Ware
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 11th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 18th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 5th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 29th in field goal percentage allowed, 17th in three-point attempts allowed, and 25th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Miami ranks 25th in PPG, 22nd in FG%, 10th in 3PA, 16th in 3P%, 18th in FTA, 17th in rebounding, and 6th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Miami is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in EFG%, 9th in TOV%, 25th in ORB%, and 12th in FT Rate.
Defensively, Miami is among the best in the NBA. The Heat are 7th in PPG allowed, 12th in FG% allowed, 20th in 3PA allowed, and 13th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Miami is 12th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 14th in EFG% allowed.
After three straight 38-point games, Trae Young's scoring dipped to 11 points on 4-14 shooting on Monday vs Miami, but Young was still running the offensive effectively and had 14 assists. Miami is always a tough matchup for guards and that will be no different tonight.
Dyson Daniels had a phenomenal game on defense on Monday. Daniels finished with seven steals and held Tyler Herro to 11 points on 4-19 shooting. Daniels also had 10 points and 11 rebounds in what was once of his best performances of the year.
Zaccharie Risacher had a tough offensive game, shooting 1-8, and finished with two points and three rebounds. Sometimes the stats don't tell the full story, but it was a rough offensive night for Risacher vs the Heat.
Expect Mouhamed Gueye to continue to start and play around 15-16 minutes, unless he is playing exceptionally well on one end of the court. Gueye was solid on Monday with nine points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Onyeka Okongwu led the Hawks in scoring on Monday and bounced back from his tough game against the Pistons on Sunday. Okongwu scored 17 points (7-10 shooting), grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists.
The Hawks bench was one of the main reasons they got the win on Monday. They outscored Miami's bench 49-24 and Caris LeVert and Georges Niang had 15 points, Terance Mann scored 11 and Clint Capela had eight points and 11 rebounds. Can the Hawks bench have another strong night tonight?
