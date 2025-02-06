NBA Trade Deadline: Atlanta Hawks Trade Bogdan Bogdanovic To Los Angeles Clippers For Terance Mann + Bones Hyland
It seemed like things were trending toward the Atlanta Hawks trading Bogdan Bogdanovic before the NBA's Trade Deadline, but they have officially made the move today. Shortly after trading De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that the Atlanta Hawks are trading Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.
After playing his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Bogdanovic signed with the Hawks ahead of the 2020-2021 season and was a part of a Hawks team that was two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals. He had one of the best seasons of his career in helping the Hawks reach the conference finals vs Milwaukee, averaging 16.4 PPG on 44% shooting from three, a career-high for Bogdanovic. He signed a four-year $68M extension in March of 2023 and has two years remaining on his current deal, with a team option for the 2026-2027 season. He is owed $16M next season and if his team option is picked up, he will be owed $16M for the 2026-2027 season.
Over the course of his career in Atlanta, Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 PPG on 44% shooting from the field and 38% from three. He finished 6th in Sixth Man of the Year voting following the 2021-2022 season and finished 5th following the 2023-2024 season. He arguably should have finished higher than 5th last season and if the Hawks had won more games, he likely would have.
After four really consistent years with the Hawks, Bogdanovic's play dipped this year in terms of shooting ability, shooting a career worst 37% from the field and 30% from three. It became clear that he did not fit with the timeline of this team looking to build around Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher. The 32-year old Bogdanovic has not played in a game for the Hawks since a loss to the Raptors on Jan. 25th.
Mann is going to be an interesting player for the Hawks. He just recently signed a three year $47M extension this past summer and will make $15.5M for the next three seasons. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2028. This season, he is averaging 6.0 PPG in 19.9 MPG and is shooting 45% from the field and 35% from three. He is a career 37.1% three-point shooter. He is an intriguing player who is still young and I want to see what kind of role he will have on the team moving forward.
Hyland has played in 20 games this season and is averaging 7.2 PPG on 39% from the field and 39% from three. He is going to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
