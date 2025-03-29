Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Official Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to snap a two-game losing skid tomorrow night on the road vs the Milwaukee Bucks. With a win, the Hawks would actually win the season series and remain in 7th place in the Eastern Conference Standings, where it is a tight race with the Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, and Miami Heat. Ahead of their matchup with the Bucks, the Hawks have released their injury report for tomorrow's game.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Larry Nance and Clint Capela remain out. It is a normal injury report for the Hawks tomorrow vs Milwaukee heading into tomorrow.
The Hawks defense is going to be the thing to watch on Sunday night, as they could not get a stop at any crucial part of the loss to the Heat.
It was a fast start for the Hawks, quickly getting up double-digits, but the middle quarters of the game for the Hawks are where it was lost for the Hawks. A 31-3 run for the Heat and the fact that after the first quarter, Miami shot 16-24 from three. The Hawks could not match the Heat's firepower and lost 122-112 on the road, dropping them to 35-38 this season. Miami tied the season series with the win tonight and is now just three games behind the Hawks for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Miami shot 54% from the field and 55% from three tonight. Tyler Herro scored 36 points tonight and shot 13-17 from the field. Miami had six other players score in double-digits and finished with a 67% true shooting percentage.
