Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Updated Injury Status For Four Key Players
Coming into tonight's game, the Atlanta Hawks had listed forwards De'Andre Hunter, Larry Nance Jr, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher as questionable. They have just updated the status for each player for tonight's game vs Minnesota. Risacher and Hunter are available while Daniels and Nance are out,
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 23rd in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 19th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 25th in three-point attempts allowed, and 29th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Minnesota comes into tonight's game ranking 22nd in PPG, 16th in FG%, 7th in 3PA, 3rd in 3P%, 23rd in FTA, 20th in rebounding, and 21st in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Minnesota is 14th in points per 100 possessions, 12th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 14th in offensive rebounding rate, and 16th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Timberwolves are still one of the best defenses in the NBA. Minnesota is 4th in PPG allowed, 8th in FG% allowed, 9th in 3PA allowed, and 4th in 3P% allowed.
Vit Krejci has been the Hawk's best shooter over the past week. Atlanta has been the worst three-point shooting team over the past week, but Krejci has been a bright spot. He scored 20 points on 6-11 from three on Saturday vs Toronto.
Onyeka Okongwu did not play in the first matchup vs Minnesota, but he has been playing well over the past couple of weeks for the Hawks. He had 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Hawks on Saturday vs the Raptors. He is going to have a tough matchup tonight vs Rudy Gobert.
Garrison Matthews had a tremendous game in the first matchup vs Minnesota, but over the past six games, he is just 3-22 from three and in the month of January, he is 27%. Similarly, Bogdan Bogdanovic is also struggling. Bogdanvoic was 2-12 and 0-6 from three on Saturday and he is 5-31 from three in his last six games. He is shooting just 24% from three in the month of January.
