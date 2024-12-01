Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Revealed
The Atlanta Hawks are currently on a three-game winning streak and will look to extend it tomorrow night when they face New Orleans at home. Ahead of the game, the Hawks released their injury report and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring; injury management) is probable and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is also probable. Cody Zeller (not with team) is out.
While the Pelicans are not a great team right now (mostly due to injuries), tomorrow's game will mark the first time Dejounte Murray has played in Atlanta since being traded this summer. New Orleans is facing New York tonight and will be on the second night of a back to back with travel when the face Atlanta tomorrow.
This week has a chance to be huge for the Hawks and it begins tomorrow with a game against former Hawks Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks face the Pelicans tomorrow, then head to Milwaukee on Wednesday, host the Lakers on Friday, and then host the Nuggets on Sunday. These are games against marquee opponents and if the Hawks can have a good week, it could say a lot about the direction that their season is headed.
Beating the Pelicans feels like a must-win in a lot of ways, but it is a game that the Hawks have lost before this year. They are going to be on a back-to-back (they play the Knicks tonight) and it will be the return of Murray to Atlanta for the first time since being traded this summer. The Pelicans have been a very injured team this year and the Hawks are going to be rested for the game.
On Wednesday, the Hawks travel to Milwaukee to face a Bucks team that appears to have righted the ship after a really bad start to the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league and playing at an MVP level right now. Milwaukee has won six in a row and eight of their last ten and are one game ahead of Atlanta in the standings.
On Friday, LeBron James and the Lakers come to town. That is always a marquee game, but there is an interesting subplot. While it would only be one loss, the Lakers owe their pick to the Hawks in the 2025 draft and the Hawks are hoping that falls in the lottery. A loss to the Hawks on Friday would help that and anytime you beat the Lakers, you get attention from around the league.
Atlanta's week concludes next Sunday vs MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Denver has been up and down to start the year, but Jokic is having an incredible season again. Getting a win over him and his team would be huge.
This is not a make or break week by any means for the Hawks, but there are opportunities in front of them against some marquee teams. If the Hawks could go 3-1 or even 4-0 this week, watch out.
