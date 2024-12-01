Updated Eastern Conference Standings: Hawks Winning Streak Has Them in Striking Distance Of Top Four Seed
The one thing about the Atlanta Hawks that has been consistent this year is their inconsistency. The Hawks look really solid in some games, but also have losses to the Wizards (twice), Blazers, and Bulls (twice). However, they just might be starting to figure some things out.
This week, the Hawks got not one, but two wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were 17-1 going into the week. Atlanta's second win over the Cavs this week clinched East Group C in the 2024 NBA Cup and put them in the quarterfinals. Last night, Atlanta was facing a shorthanded Charlotte team and did not play very well, but still found a way to win on the second night of a back-to-back. Could it be a sign of growth? We will see. The Hawks upcoming week consists of games against the Pelicans, Bucks, Lakers, and Nuggets. Atlanta currently sits at 7th place in the Eastern Conference, but they are only two games out of fourth place. If they continue to play well, they could make a move in what has been a bad Eastern Conference through the first part of the season.
Cleveland has been the top team in the East all season, but their lead is now down to just a half game. Boston is on a seven game winning streak and closing in fast on the Cavs. Orlando has been playing great as well and that should worry other teams in the East because they are doing it all without Paolo Banchero. The Knicks, Heat, and Bucks have also started to play better and that is good news for Milwaukee because it has quieted down all of the trade talk for now.
After the Hawks, it is a tight group between Indiana, Brooklyn, Detroit and Chicago. The Pacers are the team in here that is most surprising. After making the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, it has not been a great start to the year for Indiana.
Charlotte is going to be without LaMelo Ball for a couple of weeks and that could really hurt their chances of potentially making the play-in tournament. Toronto, Philadelphia, and Washington remain the bottom three teams in the East. Can the 76ers ever get healthy and make a run?
Eastern Conference Standings (12/1)
1. Cleveland Cavaliers: 17-3
2. Boston Celtics: 16-3
3. Orlando Magic: 14-7
4. New York Knicks: 11-8
5. Miami Heat: 9-8
6. Milwaukee Bucks: 10-9
7. Atlanta Hawks: 10-11
8. Indiana Pacers: 9-11
9. Brooklyn Nets: 9-11
10. Detroit Pistons: 9-13
11. Chicago Bulls: 8-13
12. Charlotte Hornets: 6-11
13. Toronto Raptors: 5-15
14. Philadelphia 76ers: 4-14
15. Washington Wizards: 2-16