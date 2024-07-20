Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Start time, How to watch, betting odds for Tonight's Summer League Matchup
The Atlanta Hawks will wrap up Summer League today with a matchup vs the New York Knicks and the Hawks are still looking for their first win in Summer League. Every game has been close, but the Hawks have been unable to get it done in the final minutes. Last night vs the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta mounted a big comeback with a big second half run, but could not capitalize on their opportunities when it mattered. DJ Steward scored 37 points and took down the Hawks in overtime.
Atlanta has one more opportunity to get a win tonight and it will be interesting to see who suits up. No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher has missed the last two games and second year forward Mouhamed Gueye was also out. With Kobe Bufkin and Nikola Durisic still out, the Hawks could be a really shorthanded group tonight.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip-off time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks are slight underdogs tonight, as they are 2.5 point underdogs according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 177.5.
Keaton Wallace has been one of the Hawks most impressive players at Summer League this year and continued that last night with 22 points. Wallace has already earned a two-way contract with the Hawks for his performance this Summer.
Dylan Windler made his return to the lineup last night and made his presence felt in the second half of the game with his three-point shooting. He finished with 17 points on 4-7 shooting from three.
The Hawks are going to need Moses Wood and E.J. Liddell to perform better tonight. Liddell had a huge game vs the Spurs last Sunday, but has struggled since then. Wood has started two straight games.
Rob Baker should start at center again tonight and he has played well this Summer.
The bench got a huge boost from Jonathan Bowden last night. Bowden did not have a good game vs the Lakers earlier this week, but scored 18 last night. Bowden and Jarkel Joiner will be the Hawks top bench players tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.