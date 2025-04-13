Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Final Score Predictions For Today's Game
Today is the final day of the regular season across the NBA and while there are some games that have plenty of meaning, there are several that don't when it comes to the standings and playoff picture, including the matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks. The two teams are actually going to play each other in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night back in Orlando, but will see each other this afternoon. The big question hovering around both teams are about who will and who won't play. Due to this game not impacting the standings, it is likely the top players on each team will rest today in hopes of being ready for Tuesday's big game.
Our own Rohan Raman gave an in-depth preview of today's game:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 5th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 18th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 14th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points per 100 possessions, 15th in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 11th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 28th in field goal percentage allowed, 16th in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 19th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Although it didn't show up in their last game against the Hawks, the absence of Jalen Suggs has further comprised the spacing of Orlando's offense. They're 28th in points per game, 27th in FG%, 22nd in 3PA, 30th in 3P%, 5th in FTA, 16th in turnovers, and 27th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Orlando is 26th in points per 100 possessions, 29th in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 13th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 2nd in free throw rate.
The Magic have an excellent defense to fall back on when their offense is struggling. They are 1st in PPG allowed, 15th in field goal percentage allowed, 1st in three-point attempts allowed, and 20th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Orlando is 2nd in points allowed per 100 possessions and 10th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
One player who could get a lot of run in today's game is forward Mo Gueye. Gueye has been a starter for the Hawks since Johnson's injury and he flashes high-level ability as a defender and rebounder. The consistency isn't there, but nights like his double-double against the Philadelphia 76ers are a glimpse into what he can give Atlanta. He scored 10 points and pulling in a career-high 18 rebounds. Gueye has also swung important games for the Hawks, the best example being hitting four threes against the Milwaukee Bucks to finish with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a upset win for Atlanta. Gueye has been thrust into a bigger role than planned, but he is managing it well and should be critical in the Orlando matchup. His size and defensive ability is helpful against big wings like Banchero in spurts and he gives the Hawks some ability to rest Onyeka Okongwu.
Even though most of Atlanta's usual starting lineup has been designated as questionable for this matchup, Zaccharie Risacher appears ready to play in some capacity during today's game. This could be a nice confidence builder for the rookie heading into the biggest game of his young career. Risacher has been up and down at times this season, but he's certainly on a upswing. Since the All-Star Break, the French wing has averaged 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds on 50/40.4/71% shooting splits. That 40.4% mark from deep is on 5.4 attempts per game, so it is a fairly healthy sample size. He still isn't the most consistent player and he benefits greatly from having Trae Young's gravity to work off of, but he'll get a chance to take a more active role in the offense today. Even though it'll likely be for only a few minutes, that type of experience can only help him and gives Hawks fans a somewhat rare look into Risacher's full skillset as a rookie.
It goes without saying that the Hawks are going to give a heavy dosage of minutes towards Keaton Wallace, Dominick Barlow and Daeqwon Plowden. While this is only one game and none of these players are going to be contributors in any postseason setting, it is still another evaluation opportunity for the Hawks ahead of the offseason."
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks are 1.5 point favorites against the Magic tonight and the total is set at 220.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
This game feels impossible to predict, but both teams role players have done a good job in situations like today. Earlier this season, Keaton Wallace and Daeqwon Plowdon had huge games to help the Hawks beat a healthy Bulls team. Both guys will need to have nice games today if Atlanta wants to end their season with a win, which would be their 40th of the year. I think they get it and then turn their attention to the biggest game of the season on Tuesday night.
Final Score: Hawks 110, Magic 106
Additional Links
Three Biggest Takeaways From Atlanta's 124-110 Win Over Philadelphia
Atlanta Hawks Clinch No. 8 Spot in The Eastern Conference With 124-110 Victory Over Philadelphia