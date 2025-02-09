Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks will go for their third straight win tomorrow night when they face the Orlando Magic, their first matchup against Orlando all season. Ahead of the matchup, the Hawks have released their injury report for tomorrow's game.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable, but the rest of the Hawks injury report is clean. Clint Capela is not listed on the injury report, but he was not listed leading up to last night's game vs the Wizards. He was inactive for the game.
After beating Milwaukee at home Friday night, the Hawks went on the road last night to face the worst team in the NBA and they handled them with relative ease.
While Washington has only nine wins this season, two of them have come against the Hawks. Both teams were on the second nights of back-to-backs as well and Atlanta could not just assume they were going to get the win though. They handled their business on the road and have now won three of their last four games, building good momentum heading into the All-Star Break.
Six Hawks scored in double digits, but it was Trae Young who led the way. Young had a great game, finishing with 35 points and 14 assists on 13-26 shooting. Zaccharie Risacher continues to play well and he had 18 points on 8-12 shooting. Overall, the Hawks shot 49% from the field and 41% from three.
This was also the debut of the three newest Hawks, Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann. Niang was inserted into the starting lineup and scored 16 points tonight, providing the Hawks with needed floor spacing. LeVert had nine poitns, but got into foul trouble and only played 15 minutes tonight. Expect more from him going forward. Mann finished the night with four points and three assists in 24 minutes.
Atlanta is now 25-28 after this win and they head to Orlando for a game on Monday and then to New York to face the Knicks on Wednesday. Then the All-Star Break will be here and the Hawks can get ready for their stretch run.
