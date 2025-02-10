Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are getting ready to tip off tonights game and both teams just announced their starting lineups.
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Mouhamed Gueye
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Magic
G- Cole Anthony
G- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
F- Paolo Banchero
F- Franz Wagner
C- Goga Bitadze
Since the trade deadline, the Hawks are 2-0, but the wins have come against a Bucks team without Giannis and the Wizards. While Orlando is not one of the elite teams in the NBA, they have a tough defense and are not going to be an easy opponent. While injuries are mostly to blame, the Magic have gone from being near the top of the conference to losing 10 of their last 13 games. This would be a big win for the Hawks if they were to be able to pull it out.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 10th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 21st in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 14th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 26th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 24th in three-point attempts allowed, and 25th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 12th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
As has been the case in previous seasons, the Orlando offense is not their strength. The Magic rank 30th in PPG, 28th in FG%, 19th in 3PA, 30th in 3P%, 7th in FTA, 27th in rebounding, and 17th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Oralndo ranks 29th in points per 100 possessions, 30th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 11th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 6th in free throw rate.
The defense on the other hand is one of the NBA's best. The Magic rank 2nd in PPG allowed, 24th in FG% allowed, 1st in 3PA allowed, and 26th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Orlando ranks 3rd in points allowed per 100 possessions and 22nd in effective field goal percentage allowed.
