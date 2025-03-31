Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Official Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
After blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, the Hawks have clinched the season series agains the Bucks and remained in 7th place in the Eastern Conference Standings. They still have to fend off the Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, and Miami Heat from catching them in the standings, but they are locked into the play-in tournament. Ahead of their matchup with the Blazers, the Hawks have released their injury report for tomorrow's game.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Larry Nance, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Toppin and Clint Capela remain out. It is a normal injury report for the Hawks tomorrow vs Portland. Nance is expected to miss the rest of the season while Capela will be re-evaluated in three weeks. As usual, Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin are out for the rest of the season.
Although their win against the Bucks was a great showing against a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, the Blazers cannot be underestimated. Since the trade deadline, they're 16th in net rating, which is higher than playoff teams like the Knicks and Grizzlies. Games that are reminiscent of their poor showing against the Nets will spell trouble for the Hawks down this crucial stretch.
Led by the potential Rookie of the Year Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks' offense could not be stopped all night in their 145-124 win over Milwaukee. Risacher set a new career high tonight with 36 points, Atlanta scored the most points they have all season, and they snapped a brief two-game losing streak and got their 36th win of the year.
Risacher set the tone for the Hawks on offense, but there were other standout performances. Trae Young had 19 points and 19 assists, Dyson Daniels had 22 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, and both Georges Niang (17 points), and Onyeka Okongwu (13 points and 10 rebounds) were in double figures. The Hawks shot 53% from the field and 35% from three while having 36 assists on 50 made baskets while only having eight turnovers. There were no holes in the Hawks offense tonight, and they continue to play well. It was a career night for Risacher, but also Dyson Daniels, who set the Hawks franchise record for steals in a single season.
Milwaukee had an incredible first half on offense, but sputtered in the second. The Bucks scored 44 points in the first quarter alone, but only 49 points in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, Kevin Porter Jr had 28 points, and Kyle Kuzma had 25 points.
The Bucks hit eight of their first 11 shots of the first quarter, but the Hawks continued to keep up, hitting 10 of their first 13 shots. The Bucks led 65-62, but a 9-0 run for the Hawks gave them a 70-65 lead. After not playing in the first quarter, Georges Niang came in to give the Hawks 17 points in the second quarter, shooting 4-4 from three and 6-7 from the field. That 9-0 run turned into a 21-10 run to end the half, and even with Milwaukee's crazy shooting start, the Hawks led 82-75 at the half. They outscored Milwaukee 45-31 in the first half.
It was all Atlanta to start the third quarter. They opened it up on a 9-1 run and took their biggest lead of the game 91-76. Atlanta blew things open in the third quarter and that is where the game was decided. The Hawks, led by rookie Zaccharie Risacher, outscored the Bucks 36-17 in the third quarter. The Bucks offense, which had been unstoppable in the first half, grinded to a halt. They were a staggering 4-20 from the field and 1-7 from three. The Hawks on the other hand did not stop. Atlanta was 6-12 from three and 58% overall from the field. Risacher scored 11 in the quarter and Atlanta led 118-92 going into the final quarter.
They kept the momentum up in the fourth quarter and took care of buisness against the Bucks down the stretch. It never really felt like a game and credit is warranted for handling a team that has given them problems at times this season. It is true that the Bucks are a much weaker team without Damian Lillard, but they still have Giannis and Brook Lopez in the lineup, as well as most of their rotation available. If the Hawks are able to bring that level of cohesiveness towards their game against the Blazers, it should be fairly easy for Atlanta to stack another win and eclipse last year's win total.
