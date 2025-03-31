2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Select Former Five-Star Recruit Plus An Intriguing French Prospect
The NBA season is winding down and the playoffs are set to begin soon. While there are a number of teams that have had their eye on the draft for much of the season, more teams will be added to that list if they miss out on the postseason. This is going to be a highly anticipated NBA Lottery, with the winner earning the right to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. There are going to be ripple effects of the lottery, with teams set to move up or down depending on the top four picks.
The Hawks are not in the position they were last year, but they are in an interesting position when it comes to the NBA Draft. Atlanta could have as many as two first-round picks this year. They get the King's pick if it falls outside of the top 12, and they own the Lakers' first-round pick. Right now, the Hawks would have the 14th and 24th picks. This would give the Hawks a chance to add to their young core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson. It should be noted, though, that the Kings have not been playing well as of late and are in danger of missing the play-in tournament, which would hurt the Hawks' chances of landing the pick.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, he has the Hawks selecting former five-star recruit and Georgia forward Asa Newell with the first pick, then French forward Noah Penda with the Lakers pick:
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Asa Newell (Georgia, PF/C)
Sacramento Kings record: 36-37
Previous Mock Position: No. 13
Size: 6'11", 220 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparisons: Jalen Smith, Brandon Clarke, Jonathan Isaac
"Asa Newell had a typical game for himself against Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament, finishing with 20 points and eight boards off a mix of one-handers and timely athletic finishes.
He just doesn't have the skill set to carry an offense for stretches, and the shooting has been unreliable.
Newell ultimately gives off safe-pick vibes with his 6'11" size and movement, consistent production, defensive tools and reliable touch whenever he gets it in the paint. He will make plays from off the ball within a set. And it still seems worth betting on the 29 made threes and 74.4 free-throw percentage signaling useful spot-up shooting."
24. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Noah Penda (Le Mans, SF/PF)
Los Angeles Lakers record: 45-29
Previous Mock Position: No. 18
Size: 6'8", 225 lbs
Age: 20
Nationality: France
Pro Comparison: Nicolas Batum
Even if Noah Penda's production seems pedestrian, it's helped illuminate specific versatility the NBA often covets.
There will be plenty of interest in a 6'8" 225-pound forward who can make open threes, pass, cut for easy baskets and react/move well defensively. Fit outweighs upside with Penda."
The needs for the Hawks going into the draft in my opinion, are going to be interior defense/center, forward depth, and shooting. If the Hawks draft went like this, they would fill up the forward depth part of it. With Jalen Johnson healthy next season, Georges Niang will be the main backup four for the Hawks, but next year will be the last year of his contract. Newell could develop in College Park for a season and then assume that role on that team the season after.
Penda is another prospect who likely needs at least a year in College Park to develop as a player and then the Hawks can see where he is after.
If the draft does fall like this, Atlanta will need to prioritize the center position in free agency. With Onyeka Okongwu the only center that is certain to be back in 2025-2026 (Dom Barlow has a team option), the Hawks will have to do something to address that spot on the roster.
