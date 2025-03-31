Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta's 145-124 Win Over Milwaukee
The Atlanta Hawks scored an impressive win last night when they took down the Milwaukee Bucks 145-124, snapping a brief two-game losing skid and helping their position in the standings. There are now eight games left and the Hawks are hoping to continue to play well down the stretch as the NBA's play-in Tournament is now two weeks away.
So what are the big takeaways from last night's win?
1. Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels had monster nights
Usually when Trae Young has a game where he scores 19 points and 19 assists, he is the guy that you are talking about first, but he was not the best Hawk last night or even the second best Hawk against the Bucks' Zaccharie Risacher had perhaps the best game of his rookie season, scoring 36 points on 12-21 shooting (5-11 from three) and also pulling in six rebounds. Risacher was great in transition and got his shots off quickly, while also being an impact defender on the other end.
Dyson Daniels had another strong night, scoring 22 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and handing out six assists, not to mention the five steals that he had. With those five steals, Daniels set the Hawks franchise record for steals in a season. The growth of both of these players is arguably the most important thing for Atlanta this season, even more important than any playoff result, and they continue to have big nights.
2. The Hawks offense was fantastic again...
Atlanta's offense has been one of the best in the NBA over the course of the last 10-15 games, and they had one of their best performances of the entire season last night. The Hawks scored a season high 145 points and shot 53% from the field and 35% from three. They had a 140.0 offensive rating, a 66% true shooting percentage, and a 62% effective field goal percentage. Risacher, Daniels, Young, Onyeka Okongwu (13 points and 10 rebounds), and Georges Niang (17 points) were all fantastic, and the Hawks picked apart a poor Milwaukee perimeter defense.
3. The Hawks have a (very slim) chance at catching the Bucks for the No. 6 seed...
It is not very likely to happen, but the Hawks beating the Bucks does give them a slim chance at catching the Bucks for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. With the win last night, Atlanta won the season series over Milwaukee and would hold the tiebreaker if it came down to that. The Bucks have lost four in a row, and their lead over the Hawks for the No. 6 spot is now down to just four games with eight games left for both teams. Now, the Bucks have some favorable matchups down the stretch, but they are also missing Damian Lillard, and the defense is a huge issue. If the Hawks can finish 6-2 or better over the last eight games, they could give themselves a chance.
Additional Links
Hawks Fans and Social Media React to Zaccharie Risacher's Career Game vs Milwaukee
DPOY? Hawks Guard Dyson Daniels Continues to Make His Case By Setting the Hawks Single-Season Steals Record
Zaccharie Risacher Sets New Career High With 36 Points and Hawks Get Important Win vs Milwaukee