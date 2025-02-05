Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Game
A lot of eyes are going to be on the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Not only are two of the games best players facing each other (Trae Young and Victor Wembanyama), but star point guard De'Aaron Fox is going to make his debut with the Spurs after the big trade earlier this week. Fox going to the Spurs was one of the biggest moves so far ahead of the deadline and how his debut goes is going to be fascinating.
On the Hawks' side of things, they are looking for their second straight win after defeating the Detroit Pistons on the road Monday night. Atlanta snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday night and is looking to stay in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 25th in 3P%, 1st in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 4th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 21st in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Spurs have a solid team profile on both ends of the court. San Antonio is 16th in PPG, 18th in FG%, 6th in 3PA, 22nd in 3P% 16th in FTA, 6th in rebounding, and 18th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Spurs are 18th in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 17th in turnover percentage, 19th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 16th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the numbers are solid and that of course is in large part due to Victor Wembanyama, who is the current favorite for defensive player of the year. San Antonio is 19th in PPG allowed, 11th in FG% allowed, 18th in 3PA allowed, and 14th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Spurs are 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 12th in effective field goal percentage.
The question is, how will Fox affect the Spurs on both ends of the floor? He is a terrific guard who should form a great duo with Wembanyama in the pick and roll and open up shots for others. Defensively, he is active in trying to swipe the ball away from opponents, and with Wembanyama protecting the rim, he can take more chances.
Young is likely going to have to deal with Fox guarding him tonight. Young has back-to-back games with 34 points and is playing really well, which the Hawks of course need with so many injuries. It will be a tough matchup tonight though against the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.
Dyson Daniels had an incredible game against the Pistons and is going to be the lead guard in defending Fox tonight. Daniels finished with 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, as well as four steals and three blocked shots.
Zaccharie Risacher has taken on more of a role for the Hawks given their injuries and he is playing his best basketball. Not only is he scoring efficiently over the past few games, but he is taking care of the basketball. He is coming off of a 17 point performance vs Detroit.
De'Andre Hunter stepped into the starting lineup for the first time since the beginning of the season on Monday and had a 20 point performance. Will he continue to do so tonight vs the Spurs or will it be someone like former Spur Dominick Barlow? I would bet on it being Hunter, but Quin Snyder may change it up.
Onyeka Okongwu is going to have the unenviable task of guarding Wembanyama tonight. While it is hard to guard Wembanyama with anyone, this would be a matchup where Clint Capela would be useful. Okongwu had a 12 point, eight rebound performance on Monday.
It was a five-man bench unit of Vit Krejci, Larry Nance, Garrison Matthews, Keaton Wallace, and Dominick Barlow, with Krejci playing 28 minutes, Nance close to 20, and the other three did not play more than 13. Barlow, Matthews, and Wallace combined for five points on 0-3 shooting on Monday.
Prediction
This is going to be a fascinating game because Fox changes so many things about this game. Will it be an instant fit on the team or will there be some growing pains? Neither team is playing all that well as of late, but now that they are back at home, I think the Hawks find a way to get a win vs the new look Spurs and win their second straight game.
Final Score: Hawks 125, Spurs 121
