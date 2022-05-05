Hawks Scout Six New Prospects on Third Day of Workouts

This week the Hawks began working out draft prospects ahead of next month's 2022 NBA Draft. You can catch up on the first and second days here. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting today.

Jamaree Bouyea Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports College: San Francisco Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 180 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Averaged 17.3 points and 5 rebounds per game. 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022). Mouhamed Gueye James Snook-USA TODAY Sports College: Washington State Position: Power Forward Height: 6'11" Weight: 210 Scouting Report: Averaged 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Just entered transfer portal earlier this week. Quenton Jackson Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports College: Texas A&M Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 173 Scouting Report: Averaged 14.8 points per game. Abu Kigab Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports College: Boise State Position: Small Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 220 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. 2x Second-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022). Kenneth Lofton Jr. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports College: Louissiana Tech Position: Power Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 275 Age: 19 Scouting Report: Averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. First-team All-Conference USA (2022), Third-team All-Conference USA (2021), Conference USA Freshman of the Year (2021). Hunter Maldonado Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports College: Wyoming Position: Shooting Guard height: 6'7" Weight: 203 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. First–team All-Mountain West (2022), Third–team All-Mountain West (2020).

