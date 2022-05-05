Hawks Scout Six New Prospects on Third Day of Workouts

Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six New Draft Prospects
This week the Hawks began working out draft prospects ahead of next month's 2022 NBA Draft. You can catch up on the first and second days here. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting today.
Jamaree Bouyea
College: San Francisco
Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 180
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Averaged 17.3 points and 5 rebounds per game. 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022).
Mouhamed Gueye
College: Washington State
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'11"
Weight: 210
Scouting Report: Averaged 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Just entered transfer portal earlier this week.
Quenton Jackson
College: Texas A&M
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 173
Scouting Report: Averaged 14.8 points per game.
Abu Kigab
College: Boise State
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 220
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. 2x Second-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022).
Kenneth Lofton Jr.
College: Louissiana Tech
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 275
Age: 19
Scouting Report: Averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. First-team All-Conference USA (2022), Third-team All-Conference USA (2021), Conference USA Freshman of the Year (2021).
Hunter Maldonado
College: Wyoming
Position: Shooting Guard
height: 6'7"
Weight: 203
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. First–team All-Mountain West (2022), Third–team All-Mountain West (2020).
