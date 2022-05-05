Hawks Scout Six New Prospects on Third Day of Workouts

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six New Draft Prospects

Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six New Draft Prospects

The Hawks are scouting players for all five positions.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are scouting players for all five positions.

This week the Hawks began working out draft prospects ahead of next month's 2022 NBA Draft. You can catch up on the first and second days here. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting today.

Jamaree Bouyea

March 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) dunks the basketball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half in the quarterfinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena.

College: San Francisco

Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 180

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Averaged 17.3 points and 5 rebounds per game. 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022).

Mouhamed Gueye

Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) shoots a free throw against the Washington Huskies in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum.

College: Washington State

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'11"

Weight: 210

Scouting Report: Averaged 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Just entered transfer portal earlier this week.

Quenton Jackson

Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) dunks against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Amalie Arena.

College: Texas A&M

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 173

Scouting Report: Averaged 14.8 points per game. 

Abu Kigab

Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) shoots against Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center.

College: Boise State

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 220

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. 2x Second-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022).

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) walks back up the court after making a basket against the North Texas Mean Green during the second half of the men s basketball semi-finals of the USA Conference Tournament at Ford Center at The Star.

College: Louissiana Tech

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 275

Age: 19

Scouting Report: Averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. First-team All-Conference USA (2022), Third-team All-Conference USA (2021), Conference USA Freshman of the Year (2021).

Hunter Maldonado

Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) controls the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Arena-Auditorium.

College: Wyoming

Position: Shooting Guard

height: 6'7"

Weight: 203

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. First–team All-Mountain West (2022), Third–team All-Mountain West (2020).

Recommended For You

Trae Young's 2021-22 Season Grades

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) walks back up the court after making a basket against the North Texas Mean Green during the second half of the men s basketball semi-finals of the USA Conference Tournament at Ford Center at The Star.
News

Hawks Scout Six New Prospects on Third Day of Workouts

By Pat Bensonjust now
Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Clint Capela

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena.
News

May 4, 1993: Chicago Bulls Sweep Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan on the sidelines during the game against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Scouting Six New Draft Prospects Today

By Pat BensonMay 4, 2022
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks for an open man during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
News

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Trae Young

By Pat BensonMay 4, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoes Dropped Today

By Pat BensonMay 3, 2022
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Magic Johnson before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Magic Johnson Wants Atlanta Hawks to Make Trades

By Pat BensonMay 3, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young Nominated for 2021-22 NBA Cares Award

By Pat BensonMay 3, 2022