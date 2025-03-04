Atlanta Hawks Zaccharie Risacher Named Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month For February
Just one night after scoring 27 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month today.
In 12 games played during the month of February, Risacher averaged 12.8 points, the second-most points per game amongst Eastern Conference rookies and third-most amongst all rookies, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes of action (.474 FG%, .440 3FG%, .778 FT%). He netted 10-or-more points in 10 of his 12 games, the most such games by an Eastern Conference rookie during the month and tied for the most by any rookie.
Among all first-year players in February, Risacher ranked second in total points (153), third in total made field goals (55), second in total made three-pointers (22), ninth in field goal percentage (.474%), fourth in three-point field goal percentage (.440%) and 10th in free throw percentage (.778%).
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft logged over 300 minutes in February, while committing only 13 turnovers. He became the first Eastern Conference rookie this season to total 300+ minutes, 150+ points and 50+ rebounds while committing less than 15 turnovers in a single month (min. 10 games played) and the second rookie to do so this season. Risacher is also just the third Hawks rookie to do so in a single month, regardless of minutes played, joining Paul Graham (January 1992) and Stacey Augmon (December 1991), per Elias Sports.
In six road games during the month, the 6-9 forward averaged 15.0 points on .582 FG% (32-55 FGM), .522 3FG% (12-23 3FGM) and .778 FT% (14-18 FTM), becoming the only player in the NBA in February (not only rookies), to average at least 15.0 points on .550/.500/.750 shooting splits on the road (min. five road games).
Risacher owned a 119.0 offensive rating in February, per NBA.com/Stats, the best offensive rating by an Eastern Conference rookie this past month (min. 10 games) and the best by any rookie who played in at least 10 games and averaged at least 15.0 minutes per contest.
In 54 games (52 starts) this season, Risacher is averaging an Eastern Conference rookie-leading 11.7 points, in addition to 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.3 minutes. Amongst all Eastern Conference rookies this season, he ranks first in total points (631), made field goals (235), made free throws (82), while totaling the third-most three-pointers (79). Over his last 15 games (since Jan. 27), Risacher is tallying 14.7 points on .519 FG%, .493 3FG% and .714 FT%.
RIght now at Fanduel Sportsbook, Zaccharie Risacher is third in Rookie of the Year Odds at +1500. Spurs guard Stephon Castle is the favorite at -220 and Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells is second in the odds at +380.
Risacher is playing his best basketball right now, will continue his pursuit of the Rookie of the Year Award tonight when the Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.
