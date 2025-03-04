Atlanta Hawks Announce They Have Signed Dominick Barlow To New Multi-Year Contract
Dominick Barlow had been with the Hawks on a two-way contract this season and while it was reported over the weekend by ESPN's Shams Charania that the Hawks were going to sign Barlow to a standard contract, they made it official today.
Barlow has seen action in 19 games (three starts) this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.1 minutes. He owns two double-digit scoring outings this season (Jan. 23 vs. Toronto, Feb. 1 at Indiana) and recorded a career-high tying three blocks on Feb. 5 against the San Antonio Spurs.
The 6-10 forward appeared in 18 games (all starts) with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season, averaging 20.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.5 minutes (.574 FG%, .729 FT%). In his Skyhawks debut on Nov. 8, Barlow posted 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and five blocks. His five rejections marked the most by a Skyhawk in his College Park debut.
Undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Barlow has seen action in 81 career games (four starts) across three NBA seasons with San Antonio (2022-24) and Atlanta (2024-25), averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes (.508 FG%). He also owns three seasons of NBA G League experience with the Austin Spurs (2022-24) and College Park (2024-25), averaging 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 30.0 minutes in 71 games (61 starts).
Prior to the NBA, Barlow spent the 2021-22 season playing in the Overtime Elite League with Team Overtime, averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.2 minutes. With his NBA debut on Nov. 2, 2022, against the Toronto Raptors, he became the first player from Overtime Elite to participate in an NBA game.
The Hawks now have an open two-way contract spot open, but today is the last day to fill that spot. There is the possibility that second-round pick Nikola Djurisic or Kevon Harris could take that spot, but the Hawks would have to move quickly to do so. This is something to monitor the rest of the day.
