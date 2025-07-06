Atlanta Officially Announces The Addition Of Nickeil Alexander-Walker
One of the biggest offseason signings is now official.
While widely reported on last week, guard/forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not officially and Atlanta Hawks. Alexander-Walker is going to be an immediate contributor for the team as they hope to take advantage of what should be a down Eastern Conference.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Nickeil to our program,” said General Manager Onsi Saleh. “He brings a blend of defensive intensity, shooting and a competitive spirit that instantly elevates our team. He’s also a great fit for our locker room, and we’re looking forward to the many ways he will impact winning in Atlanta.”
Alexander-Walker appeared in 82 games (10 starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024-25 season, tallying 9.4 points, in addition to career high averages of 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in a career-best 25.3 minutes per game (.438 FG%, .381 3FG%, .780 FT%). The 6-5 guard, who also appeared in all 82 games during the 2023-24 season, is one of only five players in the NBA to see action in every regular season game in each of the last two seasons, joining Harrison Barnes, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Green and Buddy Hield.
He netted 10-or-more points in a career-high 36 games during the 2024-25 campaign, including five contests with 20-or-more points. Alexander-Walker buried a career-best 141 three-pointers this past season, 125 of which were catch-and-shoot triples, per NBA.com/Stats. He owned a .425 3FG% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers during the 2024-25 season, the 10th-best clip in the league (min. 275 3FGA).
The Virginia Tech product tallied a career-high 170 total deflections the past season, in addition to securing .725% of defensive loose balls. Per NBA.com/Stats, Alexander-Walker’s .725% of defensive loose balls recovered was the second-highest percentage by any player in the NBA during the 2024-25 season (min. 25 defensive loose balls recovered).
In Game 4 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals, Alexander-Walker recorded playoff career highs of 23 points and six assists, to go along with four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench. His 23 points are tied for the second-most points off the bench in Timberwolves playoff history and he was one of only three reserves during the 2025 NBA Playoffs to tally at least 20 points, five assists and two steals in a single postseason outing.
The 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker has appeared in 381 games (68 starts), owning averages of 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.8 minutes (.414 FG%, .360 3FG%, .743 FT%) and has suited up for New Orleans, Utah and Minnesota over the course of his six-year career. Across four postseason runs with Utah and Minnesota, Alexander-Walker has seen action in 37 games (five starts), averaging 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.7 minutes.
A native of Toronto, Canada, Alexander-Walker appeared in four games for Canada during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Earlier today, the Hawks made another announcement.
he Atlanta Hawks have acquired draft compensation (right to swap Atlanta’s own 2031 second-round pick for Houston’s own 2031 second round pick, protected 56-60), two-way forward David Roddy and cash considerations from the Houston Rockets, in exchange for center Clint Capela in a sign-and-trade transaction. As part of the seven-team trade, Atlanta has traded two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden to the Phoenix Suns.
“We’re grateful for everything Clint contributed to the Hawks over the last five-plus years, both on and off the court. In addition to being a great teammate and impactful defender, he is a world-class human being who always conducted himself with class and joy,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “We wish Clint all the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Capela, acquired by the Hawks on Feb. 5, 2020, from Houston, appeared in 330 games (313 starts) during his five seasons in Atlanta, averaging 11.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 26.5 minutes (.599 FG%). He leaves the Hawks ranked eighth all-time in franchise history in blocks (460) and offensive rebounds (1,343), 10th in defensive rebounds (2,399), 13th in double-doubles (167) and 15th in total rebounds (3,742).
The 6-10 center saw action in 26 playoff games (all starts) across three postseason runs with the Hawks, averaging 9.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes (.594 FG%). He appeared and started in all 18 of Atlanta’s postseason games during the club’s run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, notching 10.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 31.6 minutes (.603 FG%). He secured a 12-point, 19-rebound double-double in the team’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 win over Milwaukee, becoming the first Hawk since Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dikembe Mutombo to grab at least 19 boards in a playoff contest.