Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Blowout Loss Against The Detroit Pistons
Tonight, the Hawks returned to action for the first time since last weekend and looked like a team that hadn't played in a while. Granted, this is the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Detroit Pistons looked prepared, jumping out by as much as 15 points in the first half, and they never looked back.
1. Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Compared to the rest of the team, Alexander-Walker was really one of the only guys that came to play tonight, as most of his damage came within the game being in reach. In the first half, Alexander-Walker finished with a team-high 20 points and was the only player to reach double figures for the Hawks, who struggled to take care of the basketball. This hot start, however, did not last, unfortunately, as Alexander-Walker would go on to be a no-show in the second half, scoring only two points, and his efficiency dropped to the lower 40% from over 60% in the first half.
2. Defensive struggles
To start the game, the Hawks struggled defensively with Detroit, and part of it was due to the lineups that coach Quin Snyder put out. Specifically, there was a point in the first half when coach Snyder put rookie Asa Newell at the center position, and he helped the Pistons exploit the matchup, as they overwhelmed Atlanta inside the paint due to their lack of size without Kristaps Porzingis. Detroit not only took advantage of the Hawks' size inside, but also shot the ball well from deep, hitting nearly 40% from three-point range.
3. Another slow start to the second half
Since the season started, the Hawks have been hit or miss when it comes to second-half play, and tonight was no different as they returned from a nightmare first half to an even worse second half and saw the Pistons go up by 30 points. The game got so out of hand that Detroit took out its starters and played Cade Cunningham only 22 minutes, 14 minutes less than his season average of 36 minutes per game, to put into perspective how bad it got. Cunningham also finished with his second-lowest scoring game of the season at just 15 points, and Atlanta lost by their largest margin of the season, 27 points, and gave up the most points in a game for the season, 142.
4. Jalen Johnson
While it was an off night for Johnson, he finished the night with a triple-double as he finished the game with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, but where things took a turn for the worse was that he shot 36% from the field and 16% from three-point range. This shouldn't be a concern moving forward, as these types of shooting nights happen throughout a season and will likely bounce back in his next game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
