Atlanta Radio Station Questions Trae Young's Role on Hawks

We are less than a month into the NBA season, and hot takes are already at playoff levels. It is safe to say the Atlanta Hawks front office's big gamble on trading for Dejounte Murray has already proven to be a success.

The Hawks are 7-3 and just took down the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks last night. Earlier this morning, we wrote our five biggest takeaways. Not only did the Hawks knock off the last undefeated team in the NBA, but they did it without Trae Young.

Young missed last night's game with a shin contusion. In his absence, Murray stepped up and led the Hawks with 25 points and 11 assists. This morning, a popular sports radio show on 92.9 FM The Game entertained a wild debate.

The cohosts asked if the Hawks are better served if Murray is viewed as the team's leader and not Young. You can listen to the entire segment on the 92.9 FM The Game website.

"That game last night, Dejounte Murray was a leader. It's early in the season, and it's a bit premature, but you can't deny watching him be a floor general, and it's not a knock against Trae. The thing that really jumped out to me was he got everybody involved," says Hugh Douglas.

"You saw what this team could potentially be IF you have a guy on the floor that gets everybody else involved. It feels a little disrespectful, but you can't deny what Dejounte Murray was able to do on the court last night."

"Trae's had to carry the team since he showed up," defends Fricke, "this is the first time he hasn't had to carry the team; you start to see they may only be a piece away if they can coexist."

Of course, this is a preposterous debate. Hawks fans let them hear it in their Twitter replies. While the vast majority of fans and media disagree with the premise of their argument, we understand the show has a lot of time to fill on the airwaves. Murray is a leader and part of the Hawks family. But the Hawks will always be Young's team.

