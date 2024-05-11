Atlanta Ranks Near The Top Of B/R's Offseason Drama Rankings
For the first time since 2020, the Atlanta Hawks did not qualify for the NBA Playoffs and were sent home by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. After being the most talked about team leading up to the trade deadline, the Hawks decided to stand pat and not make any moves. That is not likely to be the case this summer.
It seems like most around the league are expecting the Hawks to split up the duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, but that might not be the only thing that happens. It seems like the only player that won't be traded is forward Jalen Johnson, who showed he has massive potential. While they might not be the most talked about team this summer, they will be near the top.
And that is why they ranked in the top ten of Bleacher Report's offseason drama rankings of all 30 teams. Here is what analyst Grant Hughes had to say about the Hawks being ranked No. 9:
"The Atlanta Hawks can't blame their disappointing season on Trae Young's injury, as they were only 24-32 when he went out with a torn ligament in his hand shortly after the trade deadline.
The hoped-for improvement with a full season of Quin Snyder as head coach didn't materialize, every piece of the supporting cast not named Bogdan Bogdanović or Jalen Johnson underwhelmed, and the Young-Dejounte Murray backcourt pairing flopped.
Atlanta lost the minutes those two played together by 6.3 points per 100 possessions, and the most-used lineup with Young and Murray posted a whopping minus-15.3 net rating in 628 possessions.
Murray could be the one to go as the Hawks try to reshape the roster, but Young's departure would be a more significant change. Either way, GM Landry Fields seems to understand the verdict is in on his backcourt tandem.
He told reporters after the season: "The sample size is getting larger and larger and larger and assuming you're looking at specific lineups, and defensive and offensive ratings ... Yeah, you're starting to see that more and more. And yeah I can't lie to you, the numbers speak to themselves on that."
Johnson's extension negotiations could get interesting, and several other role players could be on the block. But the potential for a deal that sends away Young, long viewed as a franchise cornerstone, would be a seismic change."
It should be noted that the Hawks have not made Young available for trade and Young has not asked to be traded. This is all just speculation and I still think Young will remain in Atlanta when all is said and done this summer. It seems that Atlanta is heading towards breaking up their backcourt of Young and Dejounte Murray, but that could mean that Murray is the one who is traded. Atlanta was shopping Murray this season.
While the trade talk is what will dominate this offseason, the first big day of the offseason will be on Sunday. The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is this Sunday and for the first time since 2020, the Hawks will be involved. It could be the Hawks last pick for the forseeable future due to the Murray trade with the Spurs, making it that much more important. Atlanta's predraft position is 10th and they have a 13.9% chance to leap into the top four picks and a 3.0% chance to land the No. 1 pick. The Hawks have never been able to have much luck in the lottery, but that could change starting tomorrow.
This summer has the potential to be one of the craziest NBA offseasons in recent memory. There are a lot of teams that could be remaking their rosters and Atlanta could be one of them.