Biggest Takeaways From The Second Day of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp
Training Camp continued today for the Atlanta Hawks. With their first preseason game less than a week away now, the Hawks continued camp and is working to have their team ready for opening night in Atlanta three weeks from tonight.
Here are the biggest takeaways from day two of Hawks training camp.
Quin Snyder dives deep into "read-based" basketball
Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder is one of the smartest basketball minds in the NBA and when talking to players this week, they are fired up to play in his offense. Snyder took a moment today to dive deep into "read based" basketball and how it translates to his players:
"I have felt that way for a number of years. A lot of that is going to depend on your personnel and how interchangeable they are. It is harder to play that way. In a given situation, given dynamic, I think it really requires the guys to embrace it and I think one of the key parts of that is them being unselfish. But if you can play that way, you become harder to defend, harder to scout and it really fits our team, particularly when you space the floor. Our guys can play to their strengths in different ways and if they are willing passers. I know what I identify with as a coach, not to say you have to be willing to adapt and adjust as well but with this team, it is the best way to play and be efficient and that is what it comes down to."
Snyder also mentioned that the new players that have been brought in have adapted well to this. The Hawks have the pieces in place for this to work and Snyder seems confident that it will.
Luke Kennard and the other new additions are working to find their roles
Sharpshooter Luke Kennard is one of the new faces on the Hawks and while he is known for his ability to shoot the basketball, Kennard is an underrated playmaker as well. Kennard is not new to being a new member of a team and he spoke today about how guys are still finding their role and how to best play alongside each other:
"We are just kinda feeling each other out. Just getting those reps in, obviously there are a lot of new guys on the team this year and we are trying to get to know the older guys and the guys that have been here and they are trying to get to know us. There are a lot of conversations that are being had before and after practice. It is just getting those reps in and trying to figure each other out. Coaches are putting us in position to make the right plays."