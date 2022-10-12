Trae Young Explains What It's Like to Be in the Zone

There are plenty of adjectives that can be used when Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young lights up opposing defenses. Red hot, stone cold and ice water in his veins are all acceptable choices. Or, as Young would describe it, being in the zone.

Following yesterday's practice at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Young spoke with local media members for the first time since the team got back to the United States.

Naturally, everyone wanted to know what was going through Young's mind when he scored 31 points, including 7-9 three-pointers during the first half of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While it was difficult not to focus on the unreleased Adidas Trae Young 2s on his feet (pictured in the Tweet above), the 24-year-old offered a rare insight into his thought process when he is on a tear during a game.

"It's hard to describe it. It's like a zone you're in. For me, I've been in that zone a couple times in my life. I really wanted to go out there and have fun. I think you get in that zone by having fun and being carefree. Just out there letting the work speak for itself. I know the work that I've put in is going to show. I think for me, I just go out there and have fun; and you get in zones like that." - Trae Young

Last season, Young became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. That's not bad, considering the rule changes made it far more difficult for him to get to the foul line.

This upcoming season, Young will embrace change once again as he shares the backcourt with All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray. If history is any indicator, Young will exceed all expectations.

