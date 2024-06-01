Blockbuster Trade Proposal: If the Spurs Offered the No. 4 and No. 8 Pick to Atlanta for No.1, Should They Accept?
The Atlanta Hawks might not be officially on the clock for the 2024 NBA Draft, but they have been figuring out what to do with the No. 1 pick since stunning everyone and winning the NBA Draft Lottery a few weeks ago. If the Hawks kept the pick, who would they take at No. 1? Would they consider trading the pick? That is surely being debated amongst the Hawks front office right now as we inch closer to the draft.
This draft has the perception of being one of the weakest in recent memory, but the Hawks could still find an impactful player that fits with their roster. The players that have been talked about at No.1 include French big man Alex Sarr and French guard/wing Zaccharie Risacher, as well as UConn center Donovan Clingan. It seems like if the Hawks stick at No.1, it will be either Risacher or Sarr, but there is still time before the draft.
If the Hawks did decide to trade the pick, what would be the return? I think that is an interesting thing to debate because most years, the No. 1 pick would bring back a big return. With this draft being perceived as weaker, will the trade offers be strong? I am of the belief (just speculation) that if the Hawks do trade the No.1, it could be to move down in the draft and either acquire multiple picks in this draft or in the future.
One potential trade scenario that could arise is if the Spurs wanted to move up to the No. 1 spot and trade both of their lottery picks that they currently own. San Antonio is picking at No. 4 and No. 8 (courtesy of Toronto), but do they want to pick twice in the top eight or try and make a big swing for the top pick to get a better player to go beside Victory Wembanyama? While there is a lot of uncertainity around this draft, it feels that both Sarr and Risacher are both going to go in the top two picks. If San Antonio loves one of those guys, will they try to trade up for one of them?
I think it would depend on what Atlanta thinks about Donovan Clingan. If they believe that Clingan is the best player, they could move down and get him at four (assuming Houston does not select him). The Spurs could move up and take Risacher or Sarr, leaving the Wizards with whoever the Spurs don't take. It is not a guarantee that Houston will not take Clingan or trade the pick to someone who wants Clingan (Memphis or New Orleans?). Atlanta could move back, possibly get Clingan, and then take a wing player such as Matas Buzelis or Ron Holland at No. 8.
This idea was tossed around by ESPN"s Jonathan Givony in his latest mock draft:
"Trading this pick for more immediate contributors or moving down to take multiple swings in this relatively flat lottery class are options. Take for example a scenario in which San Antonio would trade the No. 4 and No. 8 selections for the right to move up and draft Risacher."
There have been rumors of Atlanta being intrigued by Clingan as well. Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher have been the most talked about for the top pick in recent weeks but according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, UConn center Donovan Clingan is still in play:
"Clingan has momentum going into June, as he made a strong impression in the drills portion of the combine, private interviews and his pro day, where he dropped intriguing glimpses of perimeter shooting that many scouts feel will be part of his game in the not-too-distant future. His measurements -- 7-3 in shoes, 282 pounds with a 7-7 wingspan and outrageous 9-7 standing reach are elite (as we already knew).
The draft lottery did not do him too many favors, though, slating teams with entrenched starters at the center position at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, which might drop him a little further than his big-board ranking indicates. It would not be surprising to see teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers or the Memphis Grizzlies try to move up on draft night to snag their starting center of the future. There is some chatter, however, that Clingan has fans among the Hawks' constituency at No. 1, meaning there's a lot left to be played out between now and June 26"
Clingan is seen as one of the best prospects in the draft, but the lottery may not have shaken out in his favor. The teams that could really use a player like him fell in the lottery and while it is still possible he could go as high as No. 1, he could also fall out of the top five.
Defensively, there is no doubt that Clingan would be a huge boost for the Hawks at the center position. He looks to have All-Defensive team potential with his shot-blocking ability, the questions are going to come on the offensive end of the floor. Clingan did not flash enough of floor spacing and three-point shooting ability while at UConn and he is not a good free-throw shooter. Could he improve those areas? For sure, but if he does not make enough improvement, he could get played off the floor in certain scenarios.
This is not the first time that Clingan has been suggested to be in play with the No. 1 pick. On an episode of his podcast, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski was discussing prospects at the top of the draft with Givony and Wojnarowski suggested that Clingan is firmly in play to go in the top three, which obviously means he is in play for the No. 1 pick to Atlanta:
"I think with Clingan, there are elements to his game that you did not see at UConn that have been there and he has been someone that going back to his high school days, spent a lot of time, behind the three-point line and developing that game. You go watch him workout and you watch him practice and him moving all the way around the arc and back again and shooting the ball. He has not been a great free throw shooter, but there is no reason to believe that he is not going to be a better free throw shooter, there is nothing wrong with his stroke and it feels like it is a place that he is going to improve. His dominance for UConn, what he did, the improvement, the lateral quickness, his ability to recover and cover so much ground, you saw the NCAA Tournament, I mean Illinois literally could not get anywhere near the basket with him on the floor, but you saw it all year.
As teams are meeting him and getting their....they know what the intel is on him, what kind of teammate he has been, the kind of leader he was, the kind of empathy that he has for teammates, that has been known, but you just talk to teams who started to get to spend time with him and anybody around him knew that that was only going to enhance his stock when they get to meet with him and I think he will only go to select teams and spend even more time in their organization, certainly that is only going to help his case at No. 1, No. 2 with Washington, or perhaps even No. 3 with the Rockets."
Getting No. 4 and No. 8 would be a good haul if the Hawks determine they like Clingan the most. However, I think Sarr is the best prospect in the draft and they should stay put and take him. This is not a trade I would make. It will be interesting to see what Landry Fields and the Hawks front office decide to do with the No. 1 pick and they need to make the right decision. This is a critical offseason for Atlanta and they need to reshape this roster in the right way.