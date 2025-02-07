Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter Bid Farewell to the Atlanta Hawks On Social Media
The Atlanta Hawks made a pair of significant moves yesterday at the NBA's Trade Deadline. First, Atlanta dealt De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and draft picks, then Atlanta sent Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Los Angeles Clippers for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland. This was a shakeup for Atlanta as both Hunter and Bogdanovic have been with Atlanta for multiple seasons and both were instrumental in getting them to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Today, both players bid farewell to the Hawks on Instagram:
Bogdanovic, signed by the Hawks on Nov. 25, 2020, has appeared in 264 games (96 starts) over his five-season stint with the club, averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.0 minutes. He leaves Atlanta ranked fifth all-time in franchise history in made three-point field goals (745) and first in total triples in a single season (240, 2023-24). In 24 games played this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.9 minutes.
Hunter has appeared in 300 career games (all with Atlanta), making 241 starts and owning averages of 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.5 minutes. Hunter, whose draft rights were acquired by the Hawks on July 7, 2019, from New Orleans, is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.8 minutes in 37 games this season. The UVA product is currently averaging 18.9 points in 33 games off the bench, leading all reserves in scoring this season.
The Hawks should be getting impact players in LeVert, Niang, and Mann.
LeVert has appeared in 38 games (three starts) for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23.8 minutes (.453 FG%, career-high .405 3FG%, .699 FT%). He has netted 10-or-more points in 20 of his 38 games this season, including two outings with at least 20 points.
In 35 games off the bench, LeVert has a total +/- of +247, the third-best in the NBA amongst all reserves and second-best for East reserves. He owns a .421 mark from three-point range off the bench this season, the eighth-best mark amongst all reserves in the league this season and third-best amongst Eastern Conference reserves (min. 100 3FGA).
The 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has appeared in 498 career games (223 starts) over the course of his nine seasons, suiting up for Brooklyn, Indiana and Cleveland, averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes per game (.435 FG%, .346 3FG%, .737 FT%).
During the 2023-24 campaign, LeVert was the only reserve in the entire NBA to average at least 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal, ranking among top five in the NBA in points off the bench (third, 13.6), assists (third, 4.8) and steals (second, 1.09).
LeVert has seen action in 25 career postseason contests (10 starts), averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 29.3 minutes of action.
Niang has appeared in 51 games (one start) for Cleveland this season, tallying 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.6 minutes (.477 FG%, .400 3FG%, .793 FT%).
The 6-7 forward netted a season-best 21 points on 7-9 shooting from the field (.778 FG%), including a 6-7 mark from three-point land (.857 3FG%), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes as a reserve on Jan. 25 against Houston. He’s one of only two reserves to score 20+ points on .750/.850 shooting splits in a single game this season (min. 9 FGA, 7 3FGA).
Selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 50th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Niang has appeared in 516 career games (30 starts), notching 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes (.445 FG%, .398 3FG%, .858 FT%). He’s only the 18th active player in the NBA drafted in the second round to have appeared in at least 500 games.
Throughout his nine-year career, the Lawrence, Massachusetts, native has played for the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Niang has appeared in the playoffs in each of his last six seasons, including advancing to the second round in each of the last four seasons, owning playoff career averages of 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes.
In 37 games this season (12 starts), Mann is averaging 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes. He swiped a career-high tying four steals in a win over the Wizards on Nov. 27, marking his fourth four-steal outing of his career. Against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 20, Mann finished with 12 points on 6-9 shooting from the field, tallying his 3,000th career point.
Selected by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Mann has appeared in 382 career games (168 starts), owning averages of 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22.0 minutes (.498 FG%, .371 3FG%, .789 FT%). Mann’s .498% mark from the field is the sixth-highest amongst all active players drafted in the second round (min. 8,000 total minutes).
The Lowell, Massachusetts, native has appeared in the playoffs in four of his six seasons, including in each of his past two, averaging 6.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes (.500 FG%, .438 3FG%, .756 FT%).
