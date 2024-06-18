BREAKING: Boston Celtics Defeat Dallas Mavericks In Game Five Of 2024 NBA Finals, Former Hawk Al Horford Wins Title
One of the greatest players in Atlanta Hawks history is now an NBA Champion.
Al Horford, who spent his first nine season of his NBA career in Atlanta, won his first NBA title tonight with the Boston Celtics. This is Horford's sixth season with the Celtics and he has been a vital part of one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. Horford was filling in for the injured Kristaps Porzingis and finished tonight with nine points and nine rebounds. He shot 2-3 from three.
Ever since he was drafted to Atlanta with the 3rd pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Horford made an impact on the court. He finished second in the rookie of the year voting, losing only to future superstar Kevin Durant. During Horford's rookie year in Atlanta, he averaged 10.1 PPG and 9.7 RPG and was a part of a Hawks team that made the playoffs and pushed the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics to seven games in the first round.
Horford was arguably the best player in one of the most consistent eras in Hawks history. During all nine seasons that Horford played with the Hawks, Atlanta made the playoffs in every season and in the 2014-2015 season, Horford helped get the Hawks to 60 wins and their first ever Eastern Conference Finals Appearance. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks and he made All-NBA Third team in the 2010-2011 season.
His signature highlight during his time in Atlanta might be his game-winning shot to beat the Washington Wizards in game five of the 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
One of the biggest mistakes that the Hawks made was letting Horford walk in the summer of 2016 and opting to sign Dwight Howard instead. The Hawks did make the playoffs that season, but Horford has still been a reliable NBA player since leaving Atlanta. The Hawks have not enjoyed the same consistency that they had while Horford was on the team and they are currently looking to get that back.
Horford has had a long career and is one of the greatest players in Hawks history in my opinon. Congrats to him on winning his first ever NBA Championship.