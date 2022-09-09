NBA 2K23 Releases Atlanta Hawks Ratings

Skip to main content
Breaking Down Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K23 Ratings

2K Sports

Breaking Down Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K23 Ratings

NBA 2K23 released overall ratings and archetypes for the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Clint Capela lead the team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Earlier this week, we covered the initial release of NBA 2K23 player ratings. Onyeka Okongwu expressed disappointment, and Trae Young did not even respond. Now that the new video game is officially out, we can unpack all of the Atlanta Hawks player ratings.

As usual, fans have grievances with the way NBA 2K developers grade out their favorite players. This time, Hawks faithful have a right to be upset with some of the ratings. Below we dive into each Hawks player's overall rating and archetype.  

Hawks NBA 2K23 Ratings

Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young holds his follow-through after made shot.

Position: PG

Player Build: Offensive Threat

Overall Rating: 90

3PT Rating: 86

Dunk Rating: 30

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray dribbles during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Position: PG

Player Build: 2-Way Slashing Playmaker

Overall Rating: 86

3PT Rating: 75

Dunk Rating: 75

Clint Capela

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela points to a teammate while dribbling.

Position: C

Player Build: Glass-Cleaning Lockdown

Overall Rating: 84

3PT Rating: 25

Dunk Rating: 80

John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins clasps his hands while walking down the court.

Position: PF/C

Player Build: Interior Finisher

Overall Rating: 83

3PT Rating: 80

Dunk Rating: 93

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic stands with hands on his hips.

Position: SG/SF

Player Build: Shot Creator

Overall Rating: 80

3PT Rating: 80

Dunk Rating: 65

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu pleads with a referee.

Position: C/PF

Player Build: Glass-Cleaning Lockdown

Overall Rating: 76

3PT Rating: 60

Dunk Rating: 65

De'Andre Hunter

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter reacts to made shot.

Position: SF/PF

Player Build: 3PT Specialist

Overall Rating: 76

3PT Rating: 81

Dunk Rating: 80

Aaron Holiday

Aaron Holiday standing in Phoenix Suns uniform.

Position: SG/PG

Player Build: 3PT Playmaker

Overall Rating: 75

3PT Rating: 81

Dunk Rating: 60

Frank Kaminsky

Phoenix Suns center Frank Kaminsky holds up three fingers.

Position: PF/C

Player Build: Inside-Out Scorer

Overall Rating: 74

3PT Rating: 78

Dunk Rating: 65

Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson dunks the ball with two hands against Indiana.

Position: PF/SF

Player Build: Paint Defender

Overall Rating: 73

3PT Rating: 69

Dunk Rating: 65

Tyrese Martin

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin reacts to a teammate's made shot.

Despite signing a full contract in July, NBA 2K23 does not have Tyrese Martin on the Hawks roster. Instead, they have backup center Chris Silva listed as a 73 overall. The developers will likely patch this in one of the many updates made throughout the season.

Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday tucks in his black Sacramento Kings jersey.

Position: SF/SG

Player Build: Shooter

Overall Rating: 72

3PT Rating: 80

Dunk Rating: 73

Moe Harkless

Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless questions a foul call.

Position: PF/SF

Player Build: Interior Finisher

Overall Rating: 71

3PT Rating: 73

Dunk Rating: 82

Trent Forrest

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest dribbles the ball.

Position: PG/SG

Player Build: Slashing Playmaker

Overall Rating: 71

3PT Rating: 62

Dunk Rating: 60

Chaundee Brown

Atlanta Hawks Chaundee Dwaine Brown Jr. defends Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green.

Position: SG

Player Build: 3PT Shooter

Overall Rating: 67

3PT Rating: 80

Dunk Rating: 50

Recommended For You

How NBA Expansion Would Impact Hawks

Trae Young Attending First Falcons Game

Reimagining Hawks Offseason

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts to a foul during a game against Miami Heat.
News

NBA 2K23 Releases Atlanta Hawks Ratings

By Pat Benson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks with New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson after a game.
News

How NBA Expansion Would Impact Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson
Black Falcons jersey with 'ICE TRAE' above No. 11 hangs in Hawks locker room.
News

Trae Young Attending First Atlanta Falcons Game of Season

By Pat Benson
Jalen Johnson dunks the ball with two hands against Indiana.
News

Position Battles: Who is Atlanta Hawks Backup Power Forward?

By Pat Benson
Image of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's virtual character on NBA 2K23 video game.
News

Trae Young's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

By Pat Benson
Trae Young talks with the media after a game in Memphis.
News

Trae Young Answers Questions on Twitter

By Pat Benson
Deandre Ayton controls a rebound over Clint Capela.
News

Revisiting Biggest Trades Atlanta Hawks Didn't Make

By Pat Benson
Trae Young and his brother watching the football game.
News

Trae Young Returns to Oklahoma University

By Pat Benson