NBA 2K23 Releases Atlanta Hawks Ratings

Breaking Down Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K23 Ratings
Earlier this week, we covered the initial release of NBA 2K23 player ratings. Onyeka Okongwu expressed disappointment, and Trae Young did not even respond. Now that the new video game is officially out, we can unpack all of the Atlanta Hawks player ratings.
As usual, fans have grievances with the way NBA 2K developers grade out their favorite players. This time, Hawks faithful have a right to be upset with some of the ratings. Below we dive into each Hawks player's overall rating and archetype.
Hawks NBA 2K23 Ratings
Trae Young
Position: PG
Player Build: Offensive Threat
Overall Rating: 90
3PT Rating: 86
Dunk Rating: 30
Dejounte Murray
Position: PG
Player Build: 2-Way Slashing Playmaker
Overall Rating: 86
3PT Rating: 75
Dunk Rating: 75
Clint Capela
Position: C
Player Build: Glass-Cleaning Lockdown
Overall Rating: 84
3PT Rating: 25
Dunk Rating: 80
John Collins
Position: PF/C
Player Build: Interior Finisher
Overall Rating: 83
3PT Rating: 80
Dunk Rating: 93
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Position: SG/SF
Player Build: Shot Creator
Overall Rating: 80
3PT Rating: 80
Dunk Rating: 65
Onyeka Okongwu
Position: C/PF
Player Build: Glass-Cleaning Lockdown
Overall Rating: 76
3PT Rating: 60
Dunk Rating: 65
De'Andre Hunter
Position: SF/PF
Player Build: 3PT Specialist
Overall Rating: 76
3PT Rating: 81
Dunk Rating: 80
Aaron Holiday
Position: SG/PG
Player Build: 3PT Playmaker
Overall Rating: 75
3PT Rating: 81
Dunk Rating: 60
Frank Kaminsky
Position: PF/C
Player Build: Inside-Out Scorer
Overall Rating: 74
3PT Rating: 78
Dunk Rating: 65
Jalen Johnson
Position: PF/SF
Player Build: Paint Defender
Overall Rating: 73
3PT Rating: 69
Dunk Rating: 65
Tyrese Martin
Despite signing a full contract in July, NBA 2K23 does not have Tyrese Martin on the Hawks roster. Instead, they have backup center Chris Silva listed as a 73 overall. The developers will likely patch this in one of the many updates made throughout the season.
Justin Holiday
Position: SF/SG
Player Build: Shooter
Overall Rating: 72
3PT Rating: 80
Dunk Rating: 73
Moe Harkless
Position: PF/SF
Player Build: Interior Finisher
Overall Rating: 71
3PT Rating: 73
Dunk Rating: 82
Trent Forrest
Position: PG/SG
Player Build: Slashing Playmaker
Overall Rating: 71
3PT Rating: 62
Dunk Rating: 60
Chaundee Brown
Position: SG
Player Build: 3PT Shooter
Overall Rating: 67
3PT Rating: 80
Dunk Rating: 50
