With the season series on the line and Play-In seeding on deck, the Hawks dropped a crucial game tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.

Trae Young didn't make a field goal in the first half. The Hornets pressured Young with a double-team, almost completely taking the balk out of his hand. To make matters worse, Young missed the first few minutes of the third quarter with a knee contusion before returning and finishing with 9 points and 15 assists.

In addition to Young being banged up, Danilo Gallinari left the game after 14 minutes with a bicep contusion. With the Hawks down their first and second power forwards, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot got 10 minutes in Nate McMillan's rotation.

De'Andre Hunter led the team with 21 points. Clint Capela was incredible in the first half, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. However, he ended with just 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Hawks bench provided little punch outside of Onyeka Okongwu who scored 14 points on 7-8 shooting. They shot 43% from the field and 31.4% from deep.

The Hornets played at their pace all night. Their sensational sophomore point guard, LaMelo ball led the way with 22 points and 11 assists. The Hornets didn't shoot the ball well, but they turned it over less than the Hawks and shot 9 more free throws than their opponents.

With 4:44 (shoutout Jay-Z) left in regulation, the game was tied 97-97. However, the Hornets pulled away late to finish off their Southeastern Division rival 116-106. The Hawks fall below .500 and slide down to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan diagnosed the team's problems as, "I think turnovers, execution, and missed shots. You got take care of the ball." Additionally, he spoke on the Hawks playing the Hornets' style of game.

Trae Young praised his opponent's defense. The Hornets blitzed the floor general with double-teams all game. However, when asked about the difference between last season and this season, Young gave an honest assesment. Check out the full quote below:

"Last year, the ball was bouncing our way. I think we had a little bit of luck that came with it. I mean, we had guys healthy, we had guys ready to go. I think Gallo missed most of this game tonight that hurt us. He was playing really well. It's just another guy down.I think that's really the difference. I think last year we kinda had a little bit more luck on our side. I think that's what any team that goes all the way needs a little bit of. So, we just got to find a way to find a to find that little bit of luck and also make plays."

The Hawks next game is Friday night versus Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks Leaders

De'Andre Hunter - 21 PTS, 3 AST

Kevin Huerter - 16 PTS, 7 REB

Clint Capela - 17 PTS, 15 REB

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball - 22 PTS, 11 AST

Montrezl Harrell - 20 PTS, 6 REB

Miles Bridges - 18 PTS, 6 REB

