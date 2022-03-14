Hawks Collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, Wish is Here

Skip to main content
Hawks Celebrating NBA 75th Season with Limited-Edition Retail Collection

Hawks Celebrating NBA 75th Season with Limited-Edition Retail Collection

The Hawks’ retro-inspired retail collection is on sale at the Hawks Shop.

Hawks

The Hawks’ retro-inspired retail collection is on sale at the Hawks Shop.

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that they are working with Mitchell & Ness, a pioneer in the resurrection of authentic gear significant to sports history, and Wish ATL, an iconic sneaker and streetwear boutique in Atlanta, to launch a retro-inspired retail collection to celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary. 

The collection is a part of Mitchell & Ness’s Homecourt Collection, which offers NBA team-specific apparel and headwear assortments curated alongside the country’s most beloved and iconic streetwear boutiques. Beginning with the Hawks’ home game on Sunday, March 13, the retail collection is available to purchase exclusively at the Hawks Shop at State Farm Arena as well as online at HawksShop.com.

“We are excited to be a part of this retro capsule retail launch alongside iconic brands Mitchell & Ness and popular, local streetwear store Wish ATL,” said Hawks’ Senior Vice President of Brand Merchandising Amy Serino. “Through this collection, we stay ‘True To Atlanta’ by incorporating the styles of the past and a reimagination of the present.”

The collection includes snapbacks, bucket hats, jerseys, shorts, vintage ringer tees, and a velour warm-up jacket and tear-away pant. Paying homage to the Hawks’ rich history, the collection features elements inspired by the ‘player’ aesthetic of the ’70s, including plush velour, bold striping, and metallic gold highlights. The collection also nods to the state of Georgia’s heritage with peach-colored accents accompanied by a rich burgundy reimagination of the Hawks’ primary team red.

“We are so excited to team up with our hometown team, the Hawks, for this retro collection,” said Julie Hogg, Partner/CEO of WISH ATL, LLC. “This collection pays homage to the Hawks’ rich history and looks ahead to the future as we reimagined the traditional red and yellow colors into a rich burgundy velour and added some ‘Georgia Peach’ color to the stripes.”

To learn more about Mitchell & Ness, visit mitchellandness.com and to learn more about Wish ATL, visit wishatl.com.

Recommended For You

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Two Years Ago: NBA Suspends Season During Vince Carter's Final Game

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Hawks x Mitchell & Ness x Wish AT
News

Hawks Collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, Wish is Here

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
The Atlanta Hawks play the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season on January 2, 2022.
News

Trail Blazers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center.
News

Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shows emotion after a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat Indiana Pacers 131-128

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Pacers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 13, 2022
Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat BensonMar 13, 2022
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a basket by Kevin Huerter (not pictured) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Teaming Up with Silence the Shame for Mental Health Awareness

By Pat BensonMar 12, 2022
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a shot against LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat LA Clippers 112-106

By Pat BensonMar 11, 2022