Could The Oklahoma City Thunder Target An Atlanta Hawks Center In A Potential Trade?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have looked like one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season, but they are at an interesting crossroads already. Before the season even started, recently signed center Isaiah Hartenstein was injured and out for an extended period of time. Last night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors, one of the Thunder's best young players Chet Holmgren had a scary injury last night and will be out for 8-10 weeks. If he is out 10 weeks, that would mean a late January return for Holmgren. The Thunder are a great team, but they are without their top two big men. Will they wait until Hartenstein returns and just roll with what they have or could they look to the trade market to try and fill the void?
If they do look to the trade market, there is one team that has a surplus of centers and that is the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, and Larry Nance on the roster and while Nance can play the four, the Hawks have had him play center this year and he has been used mostly when Okongwu has missed games. Both Capela and Nance are on expiring deals (Nance is owed 11.2 Million this year and Capela is owed 22.3 Million this year) and either could be moved this year as the Hawks continue to reshape their roster. It would be wise for the Hawks to move either Nance and/or Capela this year to get something back and it would not be surprising if the Thunder want to target one of them, with Nance by far making the most sense. The Thunder like to play a five out style where everyone can shoot and dribble and handle the ball and that does not fit Capela's game. Nance is a good shooter and while his defense is not super strong, the rest of the Thunder's team could mask that. Nance is shooting 70% from the field this season and 69% from three. He has played in six of the Hawks 11 games this season.
Now, the Thunder could just sit tight and wait it out until Hartenstein comes back. However, this team is aiming to be the top seed in the Western Conference and there is always a chance that it takes longer for Holmgren to come back from his injury. Another thing that Oklahoma City has to consider is what if Hartenstein gets hurt again. It makes a lot of sense for the Thunder to consider bringing in another option.
What would a trade look like though? Obviously, the Thunder are not going to overpay to land Nance, but the Hawks are not going to just give him away. He is a useful player and the Hawks are in no rush right now to get a deal done. They could hold Nance all the way up to the trade deadline in February to see if they can land a better deal. Trades are rare in November, even if they make sense.
Would the Thunder be willing to part with Kenrich Williams in a deal? Williams would provide the Hawks with a backup power forward, something they don't really have on the roster, and he provides verstaility and length, something the Hawks have been adding to their roster. Williams was a 40% three-point shooter last year and is a solid defender who just does not have a pathway to minutes on the Thunder's loaded roster. That would make sense for the Hawks, but is Williams enough? I don't know.
I doubt something happens soon, but the Thunder are in an interesting position and it would not surprise me if they at least explored the idea of adding Nance.
