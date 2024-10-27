De'Andre Hunter's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs Oklahoma City
De'Andre Hunter was not on the initial injury report for the Atlanta Hawks yesterday, but he was downgraded to questionable earlier today due to right knee inflammation. Atlanta just revealed his status for tonight's game and he is out.
Hunter joins Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kobe Bufkin as major contributors who are out for the Hawks tonight. Hunter had a fantastic game on Friday vs Charlotte, scoring 24 points.
This could mean that No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher gets his first NBA start tonight. After a great preseason, Risacher has been shaky shooting the ball in his first two games, but he has done a lot of good things. He defends well and rebounds wel and is constantly in the right position, which is rare for a 19 year old rookie. If he does start, he is going to face a huge challenge against one of the NBA's best teams.
Trae Young is off to a fantastic start to the season and has two straight games of at least 30 points and10 assists. In the game against Charlotte on Friday, Young had 38 points and 10 assists on 11-24 shooting and he also had eight rebounds. He is going to be facing one of the league's best defenses tonight and the Thunder have a lot of options to try and guard Young.
The story of the Hawks season so far has been Dyson Daniels. Daniels has played incredible defense and is also playing well on the offensive end, scoring 18 points on 8-10 shooting. He will be tasked with guarding MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Daniels had some early fouls in the game that caused him to have to sit in the first half and he is going to have to watch that tonight.
The center position has seen Onyeka Okongwu play more minutes in each game and that may continue tonight. The Thunder are a better matchup for Okongwu and I think he is going to play more than Capela. Okongwu did not have another 28-point game, but he was still impactful vs Charlotte. Will this be the first game that Larry Nance plays this season?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Lou Dort, and Chet Holmgren were the starters for the Thunder against the Bulls last night. Gilgeous Alexander (23 points), Williams (24), and Holmgren (21) led the way for the team. Oklahoma City has a very deep bench and with them being on a back-to-back, you could see a lot of guys play tonight.
Additional Links
Hawks vs Thunder: Spread and Final Score Predictions
Hawks vs Thunder: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game