Dejounte Murray Trade Named One of The Offseason's Most Impactful Moves
The offseason is nearly over in the NBA and training camp is right around the corner. It feels like the offseason was at a standstill since the early part of the calender, but the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans made one of the biggest moves of the offseason early on.
Most felt like the Hawks were going to have to split up the pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young and they opted to trade Murray to New Orleans for a package that included Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. While Atlanta did not get everything back that they traded for Murray two years ago, they did fairly well in what they got back.
In a recent article, the Murray trade was ranked as one of the most important moves of the offseason by Bleacher Report's Dan Favale:
"The Dejounte Murray trade materially altered the course of two franchises. And contrary to most deals, it says more about the selling side.
Reorienting the roster around Trae Young is probably the smart call by the Atlanta Hawks. It may also be the only one.
He is better equipped to spearhead an offensive identity than Murray, and moving him has limited upside when you don't control your next three first-round picks. Incentive dwindles even further when there's no obvious team that'll fork over The Godfather Special for his services. Good luck saving face at the next presser if you ship out Young for less than the Brooklyn Nets received in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster.
Who are the Hawks now? Trae Young's team. Which is to say, we don't have any idea.
Motives are clearer for the New Orleans Pelicans. They needed a second primary playmaker. Murray came at a reasonable cost, is about to start a team-friendly extension and has improved his shooting enough to work alongside other ball-handlers.
New Orleans' overarching logic isn't nearly as airtight months later. Murray's arrival complicates Brandon Ingram's future, and the trade itself leaves the Pelicans even thinner at the 5 spot. The Ingram and center situations may be resolved all at once, but the lingering nature of both is nothing if not uncomfortable."
Depending on who you ask, the best part of the trade for the Hawks was either Daniels or the Lakers 2025 unprotected pick. How Daniels develops could be the determining factor. On paper he seems to be a great fit with Trae Young because of his defensive capabilities, but his offense is the question mark. He has the potential to be one of the NBA's most improved players this year and he could raise the level of Atlanta's defense, which was their weak point.