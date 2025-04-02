Dyson Daniels Or Cade Cunningham For MIP? Zach Lowe Says, "Nobody Has Made A Bigger Leap Than Dyson."
The NBA season is winding down and there are now less than two weeks before the play-in tournament will begin. The debate for the NBA awards has been going on for weeks and months and there are still some close races to monitor down the stretch. One of them is the race for Most Improved Player, which has turned into a race between Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Atlanta's Dyson Daniels. Cunningham and the Pistons are the surprise team in the league and are going to be a top six seed when the playoffs begin and the former No. 1 pick is almost certainly going to make an All-NBA team.
Daniels on the other hand has grown into being the most disruptive perimeter defender in the NBA, leading the league in steals and deflections and being a contender for Defensive Player of the Year. It is not just his defense though, Daniels is averaging career highs in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, and all major shooting categories except free throw percentage. He has grown from a rotational player to a legitimate foundational piece for Atlanta to build around for the future.
For much of the past few weeks, Cunningham has been the slight favorite, but Daniels might be closing ground. On the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, longtime NBA analyst Zach Lowe thinks the award should be going to the Hawks guard:
"I think I would have him as most improved player by the way. I know all of the smart money is on Cade (Cunningham), I think considering expectations and prior track record, I don't think anyone has made a bigger leap than Dyson Daniels. It is not surprising if he scores 20 points in a game and also does what he does."
This might help give Daniels some late momentum. As of this morning on Fanduel Sportsbook, Daniels is the favorite for Most Improved Player at -210 odds while Cunningham is +110. It is going to be an exciting race to watch over the next few games as the regular season begins to wind down to a close. Daniels is currently +3500 to win defensive player of the year.
Yesterday, Daniels earned his second defensive player of the month award.
Daniels recorded a league-best 46 total steals during the month of March, 14 more than the next closest player (Keon Ellis: 32) and 17 more steals than the next closest Eastern Conference player (OG Anunoby: 29). His 46 steals in the month of March are more steals than 393 players have total this season (45-steals-or-fewer).
In addition to leading the NBA in total steals, and steals per game (3.29), the third-year guard led the NBA in total stocks (51: 46 steals, five blocks), deflections (75) and loose balls recovered (22). Daniels owned a steal-to-personal foul ratio of 1.58 during the month, the first player in the NBA since Stephen Curry (November 2015) to have a steal-to-foul ratio of 1.5-or-better in a single month, per Elias Sports (min. 40 steals).
In a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 23, Daniels recorded his 200th steal of the season. At 22 years, six days old, he became the youngest player since at least the 1973-74 season to swipe 200 steals in a single season and just the fifth player to do so prior to turning 23 years old, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas and Dudley Bradley. He also became just the third player since 2000 to tally 200+ thefts in a single season, joining Chris Paul (2008-09, 2007-08) and Allen Iverson (2002-03).
In his final game of the month, a 145-124 win at Milwaukee on March 30, the Bendigo, Australia, native secured his 213th steal of the season, passing Mookie Blaylock (212, 3x), for the most steals in a single season in franchise history. He also recorded his 400th deflection of the season in the victory, becoming the first player since the NBA began tracking deflections to reach 400 in a single season.
Daniels has swiped at least one steal in 45 straight games, the longest steal streak in the NBA since 2017-18 (Victor Oladipo: 64), including 11 straight games with 2+ steals, the longest multi-steal streak in the league this season. Daniels owns the top three longest multi-steal streaks this season: 11 games (March 8 – current), 9 games (Feb. 10 – March 4), 9 games (Nov. 11 – Dec. 8).
The third-year guard currently leads the league in total stocks (261), on pace to be the first guard to lead the NBA in total stocks since Michael Jordan in 1987-88. Jordan was named the Defensive Player of the Year that season.
Behind Daniels’ play, the Hawks recorded a 9-5 record in March, winning their most games in a single month since March 2022 (11) and secured their second month of the season with a winning percentage of at least .600% (December). Per Elias Sports, it’s the first time since the 2015-16 season the Hawks have had multiple months in the same season with a winning percentage of at least .600%.
In 69 games (all starts), Daniels is averaging career bests of 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.1 steals, .486 FG% and .339 3FG% in 33.9 minutes. Daniels is on pace to be just the fifth player since 1973-74 to average at least 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in a single season.
