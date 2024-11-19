Dyson Daniels's Game-Winning Defensive Play vs Kings Star De'Aaron Fox Has NBA Twitter Buzzing
The Atlanta Hawks were looking to bounce back from their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and they were facing the Sacramento Kings. Not only were they on the second night of a back-to-back, but minutes before tipoff, Jalen Johnson was ruled out. Atlanta was facing a Kings team that was missing DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Domantas Sabonis and they had to overcome a career night from reserve guard Keon Ellis and another solid game from one of the NBA's best guards, De'Aaron Fox.
The game came down to the final possession and Fox, who had scored 109 points in the last two games and is one of the best clutch players in the NBA, was going to take the final shot. Fox was met by the recently dubbed "Great Barrier Thief" Dyson Daniels, who had the game-sealing block that had NBA Twitter buzzing afterward.
It was not one of his best games of the year, but Dyson Daniels did seal the game tonight with a steal on the final possession. Fox was going for the win and Daniels prevented him from doing so, preserving a big win for the Hawks.
It was a well-rounded win for the Hawks that included big nights from De'Andre Hunter, Trae Young, and some good fourth quarter defense.
The Hawks are now 4-0 when De'Andre Hunter plays and he has been phenomenal to start the season. Tonight, Hunter scored 24 points on 9-15 shooting (4-8 from three) and made some clutch baskets in the fourth quarter. Hunter has made a huge difference this season for Atlanta and he continued that tonight.
Young did not do much scoring tonight, but he ended up having the most assists that any NBA player has had this season with 19, almost tying his career high. Young has been deferring more to his teammates to get them involved this season and it has paid off.
It was not pretty for either offense in the 4th, but the Hawks held the Kings to 15 points on 18% shooting, including 1-11 from three. After allowing the Kings to have a huge night from three, the Hawks defense showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter.
Zaccharie Risacher played 26 minutes tonight and scored 18 points on 6-11 shooting, including 3-5 from three. Risacher also played solid defense tonight, as he typically does. He has done a lot of good things right this season, but scoring has been a bit of a struggle at times. It has to be encouraging for Risacher to see shots go in and for him to hold up defensively against some of the best players in the league.
With DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk out, the Kings had to have someone step up. Not only were those guys out, but Keegan Murray fouled out in the fourth quarter. It turned out to be a career night from Keon Ellis, who finished with 33 points on 9-15 shooting from three as well as pulling in six rebounds. Ellis was fantastic tonight, but the Hawks found a way to overcome it.
